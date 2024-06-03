The Timnath Ranch community celebrates the grand opening of Wilder by Landmark Homes!

TIMNATH, Colo., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Homes is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Wilder located South of Harmony Road in the vibrant Timnath Ranch community. Save the date and join Landmark Homes and the Town of Timnath for a ribbon cutting, brand new model home reveal, delicious food, and an up-close encounter with rodeo bulls!

When: Saturday, June 8th, 2024

Where: 6838 Stonebrook Dr. Timnath, CO 80547

Time: 12PM - 2PM

Get your tickets!

You are invited to the Grand Opening of Timnath Ranch’s newest community, Wilder! Save the date and join Landmark Homes for a brand new model home reveal, delicious food, and an up-close encounter with rodeo bulls!

Starting in the low $400s, Wilder at Timnath Ranch features townhomes and stacked-ranch condominiums with layouts ranging from 2-3 bedrooms, 2-2.5 baths, and 1-2 car attached garages. These homes are tailored to ensure a living experience that is both well appointed and functional.

At Wilder, homeowners will enjoy:

A 15-minute walk to the Timnath Community Park featuring a dog park, adventure playground, pickleball and tennis courts, a splash pad, and more!

Award-winning schools in Poudre School District.

Beautiful neighborhood walking trails.

Exclusive access to the Timnath Reservoir.

Living in a central location close to I-25, Windsor , Greeley , Loveland , and Fort Collins .

Jason Sherrill, CEO and design visionary at Landmark Homes, comments on the admired community: "Our vision is for homeowners to love their home, community, and Landmark experience. We are dedicated to building not only homes that make a difference and improve the quality of life for each and every homeowner, but also to building communities that people love and homeowners are proud to come home to."

About Landmark Homes:

Landmark Homes is recognized for its commitment to building well-crafted homes in the best communities. With a focus on attached homes, Landmark Homes allows for more affordable living options without compromising on location or quality. Each community is meticulously planned to create environments that enhance the lives of its residents, proving that a home is more than just a house – it's where life unfolds and memories are made.

Discover what makes Wilder a place you'll love to call home. For more information about Wilder or to schedule a tour, please contact Kendra at 970-632-7173. Get your tickets for the grand opening event here - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wilder-at-timnath-ranch-grand-opening-tickets-888354200327?aff=oddtdtcreator#:~:text=Wilder%20at%20Timnath%20Ranch%20Grand,at%2012:00%20PM%20%7C%20Eventbrite .

SOURCE Landmark Homes