The Tiny Loaf Co. Introduces The First Perfectly Portioned Quick Breads, Customizable For Celebrations, Corporate Gifting, And Everyday Moments

BOSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tiny Loaf Co. , founded by baker and entrepreneur Kim Biddings, officially launches this month with a heartfelt take on quick bread: small-batch, artisan tiny loaves that are nostalgic and perfectly portioned for gifting, sharing, or savoring solo. Freshly baked in West Roxbury, Mass., and shipped nationally, each beautifully packaged tiny loaf is crafted to capture the simple joy of homemade baking, designed to feel personal, comforting, and just a little indulgent. From celebrations and corporate gifts to cozy moments at home, The Tiny Loaf Co. offers a new, unique, high-quality alternative to trendy sweets and desserts.

"At its heart, The Tiny Loaf Co. is about creating something that feels warm, personal, and joyful," said founder Kim Biddings. "What started as a personal journey to find a creative focus outside of the corporate grind has quickly evolved into a growing business, bringing together a childhood love of baking and my New England roots, all centered on the joy of seeing something so unexpectedly tiny, yet so full of indulgence."

Each loaf is baked fresh in small batches of traditional quick bread with classic flavors and seasonal twists, as a nod to New England heritage, using high-quality ingredients. Each loaf is at about 3" x 2.5" and 2" high and is thoughtfully packaged for gifting. A full list of flavors, from Banana Bread and Carrot Cake with Walnuts, to seasonal variations like Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake can be found at tinyloaf.co .

Founder-Led and Community Driven

As a Massachusetts-based, woman-founded business, The Tiny Loaf Co. reflects a growing movement toward small-batch food brands built on authenticity, craftsmanship, and personal connection. Biddings' hands-on approach, from recipe development to customer experience, has helped the brand build early loyalty among customers seeking products that feel both elevated and familiar, and using New England farms and beloved local brands like HP Hood and Cabot in the recipes.

Pricing & Ordering

Pricing begins at $15 for a "Tiny Trio," three perfectly portioned tiny loaves, ideal for sampling, sharing, or sending a thoughtful gift.

three perfectly portioned tiny loaves, ideal for sampling, sharing, or sending a thoughtful gift. A Half Batch of six loaves is available for $30 , offering a cozy, customizable option for gatherings or gifting.

, offering a cozy, customizable option for gatherings or gifting. A full Batch of 12 tiny loaves is $60 , making it a natural choice for celebrations and larger events.

, making it a natural choice for celebrations and larger events. For bulk orders for corporate gifting, holidays like Teacher Appreciation Day, weddings and showers, or a special thank you to clients customized for your brand, please visit the Events page.

About The Tiny Loaf Co.

The Tiny Loaf Co. is a Massachusetts-based small-batch online bakery dedicated to bringing joy through perfectly portioned, customizable quick breads shipped nationally. Founded by Kim Biddings, the brand blends New England roots with family traditions to make sure each loaf tastes like home. Whether as a thoughtful gift or a personal treat, every loaf is a handcrafted reminder to pause, share, and savor the moment.

For more information or to build a custom box of tiny loaves, visit www.tinyloaf.co . Follow on social media at Instagram , and Facebook .

