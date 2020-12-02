The Tip Top Can Make You a Better Tipper

MCHENRY, Ill., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local startup Tip Top Products LLC is proud to introduce the Tip Top, a lid for standard 30-ounce travel tumblers that includes a covered storage compartment to hold tip money, lip balm, or other small items. The idea was conceived in an all-inclusive resort pool while watching the bartenders dry wet tip money on the back of a wall-mounted fan. Two years of research and testing have resulted in a lid that can store the things you need, that allows sipping or a straw for drinking, and does not reduce the capacity of the tumbler. The Tip Top is being funded on Kickstarter through December 21st.

The Tip Top can store your tip money, lip balm, or other small items and fits on a standard 30 ounce tumbler.

Randy Springer, founder of Tip Top Products LLC designed the Tip Top and used a 3D printer to create nearly 200 units in various styles. They were tested by several different travel groups and the response was overwhelming. Input from these test groups was used to create the final design. "The positive response from everyone involved it is what drove the decision to release the Tip Top as our first product," Randy said. "It is a simple and inexpensive product that can be used anytime and anywhere."

Travel tumblers are more popular than ever, and many resorts encourage their use to reduce waste from disposable plastic cups and straws. Some resorts now have tumbler stores on site where guests can have personalized tumblers made. "Someday I would like to get the Tip Top into those stores, right where people will use them," Randy said. "But our first goal is to get the Kickstarter campaign fulfilled."

About Tip Top Products LLC

Tip Top Products LLC is a McHenry, Illinois based startup focused on solving simple problems in creative ways by making products that you never knew you needed. Randy Springer has been designing plastic products and injection molds as an independent cad designer for over thirty years. This is the first product release for Tip Top Products LLC.

