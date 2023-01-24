The Tipping Point Fund on Impact Investing (TPF) Awards $3.2 Million in Grants to 16 Organizations Working to Improve Data, Metrics and Measurement

Grant recipients are working on projects focused on improving harmonization among impact standards and systems, increasing adoption of these standards, and developing additional data infrastructure and practices.

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tipping Point Fund on Impact Investing (TPF), a donor collaborative committed to creating and supporting public goods that are critical to the continued growth and fidelity of the impact investing market, today announced that it will award approximately $3.2 million in grants to a diverse cohort of 16 organizations. These organizations are working on a range of projects related to improving best practices for impact metrics and measurement and advancing the data infrastructure that is needed to scale the impact investing field with integrity.

"High-quality data and metrics are the foundation of well-functioning, efficient, and transparent capital markets," said Fran Seegull, Executive Director of the TPF and President of the U.S. Impact Investing Alliance. "As impact investing continues to grow in scope and scale, so too must the tools and frameworks used to assess impacts across a range of environmental, social, and economic factors."

"These grant recipients bring a range of innovative perspectives on how to address data gaps and advance best practices in the collection and evaluation of impact data," said Jessie Duncan, Program Officer at the TPF. "Each organization shares the goal of generating more consistent and interpretable impact data that can be used by different market actors to improve decision-making and better address urgent sustainability challenges."

"Investors need clear, consistent, and comparable information on both the positive and negative impacts of companies to be able to efficiently allocate capital accordingly," said Chris Jurgens, Senior Director at Omidyar Network, one of the TPF's funders. "Robust standards, data, and market infrastructure are essential to the goal of reimagining capitalism, and to orienting our corporations and capital markets towards the common good."

Each grant proposal was evaluated based on its potential contribution to one of three focus areas that the TPF considers vital to the continued growth and success of the impact investing industry:

Improving impact standards alignment and harmonization among existing standards systems and taxonomies, particularly across asset classes and geographies Raising the bar on impact and ESG performance, including by improving the adoption and application of those standards Developing improved data infrastructure and practices to support more robust impact and ESG measurement and disclosure globally and across asset classes

Each grant recipient will use funding from the TPF to work on a specific project or deliverable. The full list of grant recipients and their projects is available below and on the TPF website.

