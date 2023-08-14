The Titanium Dioxide Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% from 2022 to 2027; Increasing the use of TiO2 as an absorbent of pollutants to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The titanium dioxide market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 5.66% from 2022 to 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,899.93 million during the forecast period. Increasing the use of TiO2 as an absorbent of pollutants is a key factor driving market growth. Nitrogen oxide, a major air pollutant from diesel and petrol engines, contributes to smog and health risks. TiO2, a photocatalyst, is harnessed to capture and remove these pollutants. Using photocatalysis, the TiO2 coating interacts with nitrous oxide, turning it into harmless substances. Furthermore, this versatile compound is included in materials such as cement, paint, brick, and windows to absorb and break down environmental contaminants. For example, Porsche coated parts of the factory facade with TiO2 in Germany, converting pollutants into water and nitrates. Similarly, Italian ambulances used TiO2 interior liners to clean the surface, while Toyota used TiO2-coated billboards in California to combat air pollution caused by vehicles. Hence, the Increasing use of TiO2 as an absorbent of pollutants is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. For further information on Market growth and size -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Titanium Dioxide Market

Titanium Dioxide Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The growing popularity of 3D-printed TiO2 is a major trend in the market. 3D printing, or additive manufacturing, creates three-dimensional objects from digital designs. This innovative technique facilitates the production of complex items using a variety of materials. Furthermore, advances in 3D printing involving TiO2 offers the potential for complex components. Its applications include the construction, automotive, and healthcare sectors.

In construction, he creates complex facades for various infrastructure projects. TiO2, a photocatalyst, is used to absorb nitrogen oxides, which are converted by sunlight into stable compounds, reducing pollution and simplifying maintenance. In healthcare, 3D-printed TiO2 serves as an implant material, solving the problems of aseptic loosening and stress protection. Furthermore, 3D-printed TiO2 proves to be optimal for implants with durability, reliability, biocompatibility, and corrosion resistance. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Further information on trends – Request a sample report

Other Key Data Covered in Titanium dioxide market report-

Detailed information on factors including driver details.

Market Segmentation by application (paints, plastics, paper, and others), type (sulfate process and chloride process), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Precise estimation of the titanium dioxide market size and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

and changes in consumer behavior Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crowdfunding market companies.

the growth of crowdfunding market companies. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Growth of the industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Download the Sample Report to get an overview of market size, comparing historic market values with future estimates, analysis of segmentation, current market dynamics, competitive intelligence with key developments, and growth strategies of major players.

Titanium Dioxide Market - Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies in the titanium dioxide market are Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co. Ltd., CATHAY INDUSTRIES, Cinkarna Metalursko kemicna Industrija Celje d. d., CNNC Huayuan Titanium Dioxide Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Group DF Ltd., Grupa Azoty SA, Hangzhou Harmony Chemical Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd., Nanjing Titanium Dioxide Chemical Co. Ltd., NINGBO XINFU TITANIUM DIOXIDE CO. LTD., Panzhihua Haifengxin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., PRECHEZA AS, Tayca Corp., The Chemours Co., The Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd., Tronox Holdings Plc, and Venator Materials Plc

Company Offerings

Zhtb- The company offers high-grade rutile type titanium dioxide products, which are widely used in coatings, plastics, paper, ink, and other fields.

The company offers high-grade rutile type titanium dioxide products, which are widely used in coatings, plastics, paper, ink, and other fields. CATHAY INDUSTRIES - The company offers a wide range of titanium dioxide such as FERROTINT White F31 and CATHAYCOAT White TA38.

The company offers a wide range of titanium dioxide such as FERROTINT White F31 and CATHAYCOAT White TA38. Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of titanium dioxide such as BILLIONS BLR-852 and BILLIONS BLR-895 pigment.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The magnesite market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,857.29 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (magnesite ore, dead burned magnesia, and fused magnesia), application (refractory, fillers and binders, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for refractories from the steel industry is driving growth in the magnesite market.

The coating resins market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 18.22 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (acrylic coating resin, polyurethane coating resin, epoxy coating resin, alkyds coating resin, and vinyl and other coating resins), application (architecture coating, general industrial coating, automotive coating, high-performance coating, and other coatings) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing construction industry is a major factor notably driving the market growth.

Titanium Dioxide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,899.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.36 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co. Ltd., CATHAY INDUSTRIES, Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d., CNNC Huayuan Titanium Dioxide Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Group DF Ltd., Grupa Azoty SA, Hangzhou Harmony Chemical Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd., Nanjing Titanium Dioxide Chemical Co. Ltd., NINGBO XINFU TITANIUM DIOXIDE CO. LTD., Panzhihua Haifengxin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., PRECHEZA AS, Tayca Corp., The Chemours Co., The Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd., Tronox Holdings Plc, and Venator Materials Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio