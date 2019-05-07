NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



About this market



The rising use of titanium dioxide in ceramic industry is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market growth in the forthcoming years. It is used as popular ingredient in different products including paint, plastic, paper, pharmaceuticals, and other items. It also provides variegation and crystallization to the color and texture of ceramic glazes. It further prevents pollutants including nitrogen oxide, sulfur oxide, carbon monoxide from affecting ceramic products. As a result, the growing use of titanium oxide will eventually lead to the market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the titanium dioxide (TiO2) market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.



Market Overview



Growing demand for lightweight vehicles



The demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry is helping the market for TiO2 grow at a rapid rate given its growing use in coating lightweight materials. The tightening of regulations globally over vehicular emissions and fuel efficiency concerns have compelled manufacturers to take measures in making vehicles lightweight.



High availability of substitutes



The rising prices of TiO2 and its negative effects on human are pushing end-user industries to use substitute products. This will hinder the growth of the titanium dioxide market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fairly fragmented with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



