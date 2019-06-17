The T.J. Martell Foundation Announces 44th Annual New York Honors Gala

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research, has announced the 44th Annual New York Honors Gala to be held on October 15th at Cipriani in New York. The announcement was made by Co-chairs Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman of Atlantic Records, Charlie Feldman of BMI, and Chairman of the T.J. Martell Foundation's National Board of Trustees Joel Katz of Greenberg Traurig. New York's prominent community and business leaders will join entertainment and philanthropic stars to honor Michael Kushner, Executive Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs and General Counsel, Atlantic Records; Mike O'Neill, President and CEO, BMI, and Sarah Trahern, CEO, Country Music Association in a star-studded gala.

The evening includes celebrity guests invited by the honorees to perform and present awards. Past hosts, presenters, performers, and notable guests have included Bryan Adams, Indie Arie, Mary J Blige, Garth Brooks, former President William J. Clinton, former President George H. W. Bush, Clive Davis, Foreigner, Joe Jonas, DJ Khaled, Doug Morris, Bill Murray, REO Speedwagon, Sting, Stevie Wonder, Yoko Ono and many others luminaries. Past honorees have included Irving Azoff, Steve Boom, Scott Borchetta, Jennifer Breithaupt, Drew Carey, Charlie Daniels, Clive Davis, John Esposito, Berry Gordy, Jeff Harleston, Randy Jackson, Quincy Jones, Joel Katz, Monte and Avery Lipman, Kenny Loggins, Arnold Palmer, Bea Perez, the late Frances Williams Preston, Sarah Stennett, Julie Swidler, Carrie Underwood, Afo Verde, Russell Wallach, Brett Yormark, among many others.

Chairman of the National Board of Trustees Joel Katz explained that "the music industry's long-time support of the T.J. Martell Foundation dates to 1975 when music executive Tony Martell established the organization in memory of his son, T.J., who was lost to leukemia at the age of 19. Since then, more than $280 million has been raised for ground-breaking treatment and support of cancer-related illnesses."

For tickets, sponsorship or more information, please visit www.honorsgalanewyork.org.

For more information follow us on www.facebook.com/tjmartellfoundation, www.twitter.com/tjmartell, www.pinterest.com/tjmartellfndn, and www.instagram.com/tjmartellfoundation.

PRESS CONTACT

Caroline Galloway

(440) 591-3807 or caroline@m2mpr.com

SOURCE T.J. Martell Foundation