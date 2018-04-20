The T.J. Martell Foundation Honors Five Extraordinary Women At The 6th Annual Women Of Influence Awards In New York

The 2018 Women of Influence honorees include Mindy Greenstein, Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist, Psycho-Oncologist and Author; Elizabeth Matthews, CEO, ASCAP; Dana Miller, CMO, The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard; Mary Pierson, Vice President of Denim Design, J Crew; and Rachael Ray, Television Host and Philanthropist. The event will be hosted Mary Calvi, Anchor of CBS News This Morning and CBS2 News at Noon and feature guest speaker Julie Menin, Commissioner of the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. The Women of Influence Awards & Luncheon, presented by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, LLP, has become one of New York's most sought after tickets celebrating the power of women and their efforts to help find a cure for cancer.

"I am very excited about this year's Women of Influence Awards in New York. The event has always brought together such amazing women to bond and learn about healthy living, cancer awareness and prevention and to celebrate women's achievements," said Laura Heatherly, CEO of the T.J. Martell Foundation. "We have always been aware of the power and influence women play in our everyday lives as well as business and I am proud that the T.J. Martell Foundation has been on the forefront of such recognitions. Over the past six years this annual event has raised vital funds for the T.J. Martell Foundation's breast and ovarian cancer research programs."

The Women of Influence Awards & Luncheon will begin with a reception and silent auction at 11:30 a.m. followed by a luncheon and award presentation. Honorees will be available for press interviews during the reception.

