The Tolan Group Completes CEO Search for OneGI

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tolan Group (TTG), a healthcare executive recruiting firm, is pleased to announce the successful placement of Robbie Allen as the Chief Executive Officer of OneGI. OneGI is one of the fastest-growing private equity-backed gastroenterology platforms in the US. OneGI is a gastroenterology management services organization that partners with GI physicians to help them manage, optimize, and grow their practices. OneGI provides critical business services to physicians so they can focus on what they do best: providing excellent care to patients.

Robbie has over two decades of healthcare leadership and private equity experience. Prior to joining OneGI, he founded NeuroMatrix, an Atlanta-based healthcare technology company. This was one of the first telemedical platforms and was later sold to SpecialtyCare, where Robbie served as the President of the SE division. He also served as CEO of Envision Orthopedics and is an independent board director for several Healthcare and Technology service companies. Robbie has a Master's degree in Clinical Neuroscience and a BS in Psychology.

"Robbie was a perfect choice to lead OneGI to its next level of growth and expansion," said Tim Tolan, Managing Partner of The Tolan Group. "He is a strategic and high-energy leader who knows how to scale an organization and understands every aspect of the healthcare ecosystem," added Tolan.

The Tolan Group's Rachel Gauthier and Tim Tolan led this search engagement.

The Tolan Group's mission is to be the preferred source of recruiting services for clients and candidates serving the private equity market, emphasizing healthcare services, healthcare technology, and behavioral health by specializing in placing executives and leaders across the US in those sectors.

The Tolan Group | 475 West Town Place | Suite 108 | St. Augustine, FL 32092

www.thetolangroup.com

SOURCE The Tolan Group