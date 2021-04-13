The Tolan Group Completes CFO Search For Baymark Health Services

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tolan Group (TTG), a healthcare executive recruiting firm, is pleased to announce the successful placement of Gilbert D'Andria as the Chief Financial Officer of BayMark Health Services. BayMark Health Services is the leading provider of evidence-based opioid use disorder treatment services in North America. Kaye Johnson, Partner, and Jennifer Chee, Senior Search Consultant at The Tolan Group, led the search.

Prior to joining BayMark, Gilbert was the CFO of Smile Doctors, a multi-site orthodontic company, and CFO of Maxor National Pharmacy Services. His healthcare experience started with MedAssets from 2004 to 2013, during which time he helped them through an initial public offering. Gilbert successfully managed all aspects of finance and accounting functions with significant emphasis on financial planning and analysis, budgeting, forecasting, audit, mergers and acquisitions, fundraising, investor relations, strategic planning, measuring operational key performance indicators, corporate development, IPO, and integration of acquired companies.

BayMark has experienced significant growth since 2008 with the acquisition of many well-respected treatment centers and the development of new addiction treatment centers in identified areas of need. Their growth diversifies their continuum of care and supports the Mission, Vision, and Values that inspire and motivate the entire BayMark team, who treat 50,000+ patients daily in programs across the US and Canada.

"We were excited to work with Dave White, PhD., CEO of BayMark, on this engagement and believe Gilbert was the perfect fit to lead BayMark to their next level of growth and expansion," said Tim Tolan, Managing Partner of The Tolan Group.

The Tolan Group's mission is to be the preferred source of recruiting services for clients and candidates serving the private equity market, emphasizing healthcare services, healthcare technology, and behavioral health by specializing in placing executives and leaders across the US in those markets.

SOURCE The Tolan Group