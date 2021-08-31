The Tolan Group Completes CFO Search for Georgia Urology

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tolan Group (TTG), a Hunt Scanlon Top 50 healthcare executive recruiting firm, is pleased to announce the successful placement of Bridgett Chasko as Chief Financial Officer of Georgia Urology.

TTG Managing Partner Kaye Johnson and Senior Search Consultant Jennifer Chee led the search. Dan Fellner, CEO of Georgia Urology, commented on the team at The Tolan Group by saying, "We selected The Tolan Group based on their expertise in placing executives in the healthcare services market. From the kick-off call to the execution of the final offer letter, the search team was heavily involved in every phase of the search. I've worked with other larger executive recruiting firms, but my experience with TTG was exceptional."

Before joining Georgia Urology, Chasko was the Chief Financial Officer for Hurlbut Health in New York and spent time in several healthcare services organizations during her career. Chasko led the strategic, financial, and operational management for thirteen nursing homes, related properties, and unrelated businesses. She was also involved in acquisitions and divestitures of nursing homes and other businesses. She has a solid understanding of healthcare information technology and AI across all aspects of business. She managed all aspects of finance and accounting, emphasizing financial planning and analysis, budgeting, forecasting, audit, mergers and acquisitions, integration, fundraising, investor relations, strategic planning, key performance indicators, and corporate development.

Georgia Urology is the largest urology practice in Atlanta, Georgia. Their board-certified urologists provide the finest urologic care available and strive for the best outcomes for all patients. Comprised of 50 of Atlanta's top urologists, including many who are fellowship-trained and have advanced specialty training in oncology, laparoscopy, infertility, incontinence, and pediatrics, Georgia Urology provides care in more than 30 offices and ambulatory surgery centers throughout the Atlanta metro area. Their team of experienced urologists manages all urological problems in men, women, and children.

Kaye Johnson, Managing Partner of The Tolan Group, commented, "It was a real pleasure to work with Dan and the search committee on this engagement. We are thrilled to have Georgia Urology as a client of TTG."

The Tolan Group's mission is to be the preferred source of recruiting services for clients and candidates serving the healthcare services, healthcare technology, and behavioral health sectors for privately held companies and companies backed by private equity.

SOURCE The Tolan Group