The Tolan Group Completes CFO Search for Pharmalogic

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tolan Group (TTG), a Hunt Scanlon Top 50 healthcare executive recruiting firm, is pleased to announce the successful placement of Mark Attarian as Chief Financial Officer of Pharmalogic Holdings Inc.

TTG Managing Partners Kaye Johnson and Rachel Gauthier and Sr. Search Consultant Jennifer Chee led the search. Mark commented on the team at The Tolan Group by saying, "What I most appreciated about working with TTG was the high caliber of professional treatment I received from the entire team. From the first introductory call to the execution of an employment agreement, all calls and correspondence were returned in a timely manner; I was never pressured; and the dialogue was always focused, respectful, courteous, and completely transparent. Over my long career in finance, business development, and operations, I've worked with some of the most popular, prominent global executive recruiting firms. TTG ranks as one of the best of the best!"

Before joining Pharmalogic, Attarian was a financial and operational advisor to healthcare, pharma, SaaS, technology, and manufacturing clients. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer of a leading fertility provider with 103 clinical locations throughout the US and Canada with $500M in annual net revenue. Attarian successfully managed all aspects of finance and accounting with significant emphasis on financial planning and analysis, budgeting, forecasting, audit, mergers and acquisitions, integration, fundraising, investor relations, strategic planning, key performance indicators and corporate development.

Pharmalogic is a PE backed, North American radiopharmaceutical and Mobile PET/CT operations company dedicated to nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical production. The company operates SPECT (single-photon emission computerized tomography) or pet (positron emission tomography) radio-pharmacies and mobile CT to offer a suite of solutions addressing the challenges facing the nuclear imaging market. They provide compounds and dispense patient-specific intravenous drugs and services for diagnostic imaging and radiopharmaceutical therapies.

Tim Russell, Managing Partner of The Tolan Group, said, "We were honored to work with Steve Chilinski, CEO of Pharmalogic, and his team on this engagement. Due to Attarian's successful track record of financial and operational success, our team believes he was the foremost candidate to help lead Pharmalogic to their next level of growth and expansion."

The Tolan Group's mission is to be the preferred source of recruiting services for clients and candidates serving the private equity market in the healthcare services, healthcare technology, and behavioral health sectors.

SOURCE The Tolan Group