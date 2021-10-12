The Tolan Group Donates to Non-Profit CureTBM

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tolan Group, a leading healthcare executive search firm, recently donated $10,000 to CureTBM, a non-profit formed to create awareness of Tracheobronchomalacia (TBM). This rare condition occurs when the walls of the airway (specifically the trachea and bronchi) are weak, causing the airway to become narrow or collapse. TBM, for short, is when the trachea (windpipe) and bronchi (passageways into the lungs) are softened (malacia). When these areas are weak, they often collapse, the airway becomes very narrow, causing breathing difficulties. TBM can be congenital (born with TBM) or acquired (developed over time). TBM has previously been thought to be a rare medical condition when in reality, the condition is under/misdiagnosed. A weak or collapsing trachea can inhibit everyday activities such as eating, running, and overall breathing.

CureTBM is dedicated to educating, coordinating, and providing aid and relief to those suffering from TBM and eventually curing TBM. Founded by Jennifer Champy, CureTBM is a means to spread awareness of Tracheobronchomalacia and the resources available. Jennifer works diligently to bridge the gap in care, which so many patients and families experience. Along with the CureTBM Board of Directors, Jennifer works to raise funds to support research, symposiums, and educational material to advance the medical field.

Tim Tolan, Founder and Managing Partner of The Tolan Group, said, "TBM hit pretty close to my home in the last few years - with me personally." After years of being misdiagnosed, I finally went to The Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville who diagnosed me with TBM." After the procedure to correct the problem, I decided to spread the word and support CureTBM to help those in need find the answers they need to eradicate TBM. CureTBM does an outstanding job in creating awareness and providing support for those seeking answers to this terrible disease," he added. Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville is one of the few healthcare providers with the expertise to do this corrective procedure.

About CureTBM: CureTBM, founded by Jennifer Champy in 2016, is devoted to raising awareness about TracheoBronchoMalacia in children and adults. The team at CureTBM strives to advocate, educate and provide research funding to help find a cure for TBM. CureTBM is the ONLY non-profit in the WORLD to fund TBM research, serving adults and children. For more information or to make a donation, please visit https://www.curetbm.org/

