The Tolan Group Places SVP, Sales for Omega Healthcare and himagine solutions

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tolan Group (TTG), a Hunt Scanlon Top 50 healthcare executive recruiting firm, is pleased to announce the successful placement of Marc Coker as SVP, Sales for Omega Healthcare, a Boca Raton, FL based provider of revenue cycle management and broad healthcare management services, along with its newly acquired company himagine solutions. himagine was recently acquired by Omega Healthcare, a Goldman Sachs portfolio company and the worldwide leader of middle revenue cycle management services. Through this combined company Omega Healthcare will expand both its delivery model and its clinical services portfolio. Marc Coker will lead all new business sales for the combined entity.

"We are excited to have someone of Marc's caliber to lead our sales efforts," said Michael DiMarco, Chief Revenue Officer. " Marc's experience and broad network in the healthcare industry will allow us to exponentially grow our new business efforts," he added. Mr. Coker has an extensive health tech background and previously had leadership responsibilities with companies like McKesson, Experian Healthcare, GE Healthcare, and NRC, where he held executive-level sales roles.

The Tolan Group's mission is to be the preferred source of recruiting services for clients and candidates serving the healthcare services, healthcare technology, and behavioral health sectors for companies backed by private equity.

About Omega Healthcare

Omega Healthcare helps payers, providers, and pharmaceutical companies eliminate administrative burdens, accelerate cash flow, and reduce health management costs while enhancing patient care. The company streamlines medical billing, coding, and collections processes and provides virtual nursing services, including triage, care continuation, clinical documentation improvement, and re-admittance avoidance. Combining the world's largest medical coding and billing staff with proprietary technology, analytics, and automation capabilities, Omega provides the most comprehensive outsourced solutions in the industry. It is ranked among the top revenue cycle management business process services by industry analysts. The company, backed by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking and Everstone Group, was founded in 2003 and has more than 18,000 employees across India, the Philippines, and the United States.

About himagine

himagine is a privately held HIM outsourcing company with 1,000+ U.S. employees supporting 150 clients across 50 states. The company is 100% focused on the healthcare industry, working with children's and specialty hospitals, academic medical centers, large health systems, small rural and secondary market facilities, and physician and group practices across multiple specialties.

