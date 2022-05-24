The Tolan Group Recruits CEO for PE-Backed U.S. Mobile Health Exams

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tolan Group (TTG) has placed Shaun Ginter as CEO of U.S. Mobile Health Exams (USMHE) in Jacksonville, FL. He replaces Paul Hassan, who founded the company in 2011. Kaye Johnson, managing partner, and Jennifer Chee, vice president, led the search assignment. "I see tremendous growth opportunities at USMHE, and I'm thrilled to be leading this company to its next level of growth," said Mr. Ginter. "I want to thank Potomac Equity and Paul Hassan for this exciting opportunity, and I see great things on the horizon to grow our footprint and scale our operations while we continue to deliver high-quality services to our customers across the U.S."

Mr. Ginter most recently served as president and CEO of Boston-based Urgent Care Centers of New England, Inc., doing business as CareWell Urgent Care Quincy, MA. Prior to that, he was the COO of Solantic Walk-In Urgent Care (now CareSpot) of Jacksonville, FL, one of the nation's largest urgent care providers. During his time with Solantic, the company grew from 11 to 37 clinics. Mr. Ginter has also held executive positions as the CEO of Goverline and Blue Medical Supply Inc. and was a regional VP for Rite Aid Drug stores.

USMHE is a portfolio company of Potomac Equity Partners LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based investment firm. USMHE is a provider of mobile health testing and examination services. The firm specializes in occupational health tests and health screenings for commercial customers who are subject to U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation employee testing requirements.

Potomac Equity Partners is a Washington, D.C.-based private equity investment firm focused on providing superior equity returns through close partnership and collaboration with its portfolio company management team members. Potomac Equity Partners acquired U.S. Mobile Health Exams in February. "Potomac Equity is honored to be partnered with U.S. Mobile Health Exams and looks forward to working with the company going forward to help it realize its full potential and capitalize on the positive macro tailwinds of the occupational health and workplace safety industries through a more focused and aggressive growth strategy," said John Bates, founder, and partner of Potomac Equity Partners.

The Tolan Group's mission is to be the preferred source of recruiting services for clients and candidates serving the private equity market, focused on placing leadership for healthcare services, healthcare technology, and the behavioral health segments of the healthcare market.

