THE TOM PETTY ESTATE SIGNS WORLDWIDE DEAL WITH WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The estate of Tom Petty and Warner Chappell Music (WCM) today announced the signing of a new worldwide administration deal for the late rock icon's storied music catalog. The milestone agreement includes the vast majority of songs written by Petty throughout his lifetime, including enduring hits such as "Wildlflowers," "Free Fallin'," "Learning to Fly," "Refugee," "Here Comes My Girl," "I Won't Back Down," "The Waiting," "Don't Come Around Here No More," "Mary Jane's Last Dance," "Runnin' Down A Dream," and dozens more. The pact encompasses Petty's work with the Heartbreakers and as a solo artist.

"We're looking forward to this new partnership with the team at Warner Chappell, as we expand the reach of Tom's iconic song catalog. This partnership will open the door to new licensing opportunities and serve to introduce his music to a new generation across the globe," the Petty Estate shares. "We're excited for this new chapter of growth, and the preservation of Tom's legacy both at home and abroad. We look forward to working closely with Carianne, Greg, Guy, and their incredible team."

In making the announcement, WCM Co-Chair and COO, Carianne Marshall, and Co-Chair and CEO, Guy Moot, said: "Tom Petty's music is woven into the fabric of our lives, not just across America, but around the world. He captured the full range and resilience of the human spirit in songs about freedom and dreams, outcasts and rebels, relationships and heartbreak, the personal and the universal. Tom's unmistakable sound and lyrics remain as timeless and vital today as ever, and all of us at Warner Chappell Music are honored to be joining with his estate to help amplify his extraordinary legacy on a global scale. Their work in recent years has already laid an incredible foundation, and we're very excited to be partnering with such an innovative and forward-thinking team."

WCM SVP, A&R and Catalog, Greg Sowders added: "This landmark new deal spans 40 years of Tom's hugely influential and much-loved songs. The depth and breadth of his catalog is exceptional, including 15 top ten albums and an incredible stream of rock classics. Tom was a born storyteller and he turned life experiences, both good and bad, into songs of extraordinary power and emotion that continue to captivate millions of fans. Tom Petty and his songs are one of the reasons I became a musician and publisher. The whole team is looking forward to partnering with his estate to ensure that his music not only endures but that its impact continues to grow for many years to come."

Over his 40-year career, Tom Petty became one of the biggest cultural icons in the world. In addition to the 13 studio albums he made with the Heartbreakers, Petty recorded three solo albums, including the acclaimed Full Moon Fever and Wildflowers. Petty was also a member of the supergroup, Traveling Wilburys, and in the pre-Heartbreakers band, Mudcrutch.

Hailed as one of the greatest rock artists of all time, Petty's list of achievements include: Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, multiple Grammy Award winner, over 85 million records sold, performing to over 140 million fans worldwide, and Super Bowl halftime performer. Tom Petty passed away in 2017 shortly after completing his 40th anniversary tour, but his music continues to reach fans, both new and old, around the world today.

Most recently, some of Petty's closest friends and collaborators came together to lovingly curate Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty via Big Machine Records in partnership with the Tom Petty Estate.

Warner Chappell Music , the global music publishing company of Warner Music Group , is home to a wide array of legendary songwriters and a rich catalog of contemporary hits and influential standards. With offices in more than 20 countries, Warner Chappell provides deep expertise across a range of creative services and the most innovative opportunities for songwriters and copyright holders. Warner Chappell, which has a history dating back more than 200 years, currently publishes and administers music from David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Madonna, George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Grateful Dead, Kool & the Gang, and Quincy Jones, among many others.

