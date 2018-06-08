"THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON" AND UNIVERSAL PICTURES WELCOME AUDIENCES TO "JURASSIC WORLD: 'FALLON' KINGDOM"

Starting on Monday, June 11, The Tonight Show set will be transformed into Jurassic World: "Fallon" Kingdom for a weeklong series of fun Jurassic World-themed comedy skits and surprises, culminating with appearances by Chris Pratt appearing on Thursday, followed by Bryce Dallas Howard on Friday's show. The stars will be on hand to guide Jimmy through the perils of shooting on Isla Nublar and the difficultly of working with the T. rex on set. Pratt's appearance will also see him square off with Jimmy in a head-to-head battle of the beloved game Box of Lies.

Don't miss Jurassic World: "Fallon" Kingdom, on air starting next Monday at 11:35 p.m. EDT/10:35 p.m. CDT.

About Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

It's been three years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.

When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who's still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful series in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Stars Pratt and Howard return alongside executive producers Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. They are joined by co-stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and Isabella Sermon, while BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles.

Directed by J.A. Bayona (The Impossible), the epic action-adventure is written by Jurassic World's director, Trevorrow, and its co-writer, Derek Connolly. Producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley once again partner with Spielberg and Trevorrow in leading the filmmakers for this stunning installment. Belén Atienza joins the team as a producer. www.jurassicworld.com

About The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

As of Feb. 17, 2014, The Tonight Show returned to its New York origins as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.

The critically praised Grammy-winning group The Roots serve as the house band. From Universal Television and Broadway Video, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is executive produced by Lorne Michaels. Producers include Gerard Bradford, Mike DiCenzo and Katie Hockmeyer. Jamie Granet-Bederman produces. The show tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

