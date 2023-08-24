The Top 3 AI Slack Apps Leaders use to Unleash the Secret Power of Slack

News provided by

ILUMA

24 Aug, 2023, 15:41 ET

ILUMA AI, Karma and ClickUp are the power trio of AI Slack apps that leaders use to unleash the true power of Slack.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Until now, no leader had a way to harness the biggest unrealized power of Slack. Currently, Slack is used simply to centralize company chatter. But the hidden power of Slack for team leaders lies in harnessing AI to (1) prevent problems before they occur, (2) capture great ideas that typically fall through the cracks, and (3) realign company vision and foster a sense of team empowerment.

          1. Use AI to prevent problems before they occur
Having hundreds of discussions happening at the same time across multiple Slack channels may seem chaotic and difficult to follow. The power of AI inside Slack can decode company noise into the priorities that leaders must act on.

          Get ILUMA AI for Slack - the AI copilot for C-level and team leads
ILUMA AI is your eyes and ears inside Slack, identifying problems before they occur in your team and their work. It prevents and solves bottlenecks, realigns company vision, retains top talent and helps you make the right decisions at the right time.
It analyzes sentiment, identifies trends, drives team engagement, and finds & suggests solutions.

          2. Capture great ideas that get lost among the chatter
With so many discussions happening at once, great ideas are often lost, and teams need to find ways to make sure ideas are transferred into actionable tasks.

          Get ClickUp AI for Slack - capture great ideas and turn them into action items
ClickUp for Slack allows you to create tasks directly from messages (product ideas, customer requests, marketing plans, etc.) and receive task updates from ClickUp directly on the Slack channel of your choice.

          3. Foster a sense of team empowerment and belonging
As teams communicate and work hybridly/remotely, a sense of community can easily be lost. Companies need to find unique ways to build community and create a sense of belonging inside Slack.

          Get KARMA for Slack - helping teams create deeper connections with each other
Karma for Slack gives teams the ability to 1) setup real-life perks and rewards in team chats, 2) share instant micro-feedback, 3) analyze appreciation and praise activity dashboards, and 4) collect anonymous feedback.

SOURCE ILUMA

