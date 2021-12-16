The Top 4 Best Places to Work in Egypt for 2021 Revealed

CAIRO,, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BSH, Schneider Electric, Foodics and IACC Holdings are recognized as the top 4 best places to work in Egypt for 2021 according to the annual prestigious "Best Places to Work" certification program. Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

BSH Egypt, an affiliate of the world's leading home appliance company, was awarded the top position followed by Schneider Electric, an affiliate of the French multinational company providing energy and automation digital solutions. Foodics, a technology company providing end to end cloud based point of sale restaurant management solution, came in the third position followed by IACC Holdings, a privately owned investment company with a focus on shipping and logistics.

In a statement from Luis Alvarez, CEO for BSH Egypt "Great Congrats!! As an employer, the most important thing when it comes to making promises to your employees and candidates is, that you do as you say. BSH Believes to be doing a great job keeping its promises. For us, growth is found in the notion of knowing that small things can make a big difference. It's rooted in our products, embedded in our culture, and it empowers us to take a critical view of the status quo. Growth should be for everyone.

Be loved. Be bold. Be authentic".

"Winning the Best Places to Work award in Egypt is the best way to end our year in 2021, it is such a great testimony to our efforts and people strategy where we are keen to be an employer of choice and offer the sense of pride to our SE Great People too! This is one of the awards that offers an authentic and truthful accreditation through their detailed process making sure the decision is made by the employees' themselves and not anybody else. Thanks Best Places to Work, we really enjoyed this journey" said Tamer Essam HR VP for Schneider Electric Egypt.

Every year in Egypt, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

