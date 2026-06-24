The Top 5 Summer Safety Risks Homeowners Overlook When Hosting Family and Friends

Mercury Insurance shares practical tips to help homeowners protect guests, prevent injuries and reduce property risks during peak summer entertaining season

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is prime season for backyard barbecues, pool parties and Fourth of July celebrations, but many homeowners may not realize some of their favorite summer traditions can also create significant safety and liability risks. Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) is encouraging homeowners to take a few simple precautions before welcoming family and friends this summer.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, thousands of injuries each year are linked to fireworks, grills and swimming pools. While most summer gatherings end without incident, Mercury says a little preparation can help homeowners avoid preventable accidents and costly damage.

"Summer is when families spend more time outdoors and open their homes to friends and neighbors," said Larry Anderson, Director, Underwriting Operations at Mercury Insurance. "The good news is that many of the most common summer accidents are preventable. A few simple safety checks can help homeowners create a safer environment for everyone while protecting the property they've worked hard to build."

Mercury recommends homeowners pay special attention to these five often-overlooked summer safety risks:

1. Guest Injuries and Liability Risks

Summer gatherings naturally increase foot traffic around a property. Uneven walkways, loose decking, poor lighting and pet-related incidents can all lead to injuries that homeowners may not anticipate.

Homeowners should:

Repair trip hazards before hosting events.

Ensure walkways and outdoor gathering areas are well-lit.

Secure pets that may become stressed around large groups.

Review liability coverage to understand available protections.

2. Unsupervised Pool Areas

Swimming pools can provide endless summer fun, but they also present one of the most serious safety risks around the home. Drowning remains a leading cause of accidental death for young children, making active supervision essential whenever children are near water.

Homeowners should:

Ensure gates and pool barriers are functioning properly.

Keep rescue equipment nearby.

Never leave children unattended around water.

Consider pool alarms and self-closing gates for additional protection.

3. Backyard Grill Fires

Grilling is a summer staple, but outdoor cooking equipment can quickly become a fire hazard if used improperly. Grease buildup, unattended grills and placement too close to structures can increase the risk of property damage.

Homeowners should:

Keep grills at least 10 feet away from homes, fences and overhangs.

Clean grease trays regularly.

Never leave a grill unattended while cooking.

Keep a fire extinguisher accessible during outdoor cooking.

4. Fireworks Too Close to Homes and Landscaping

Fireworks-related fires increase significantly around Independence Day, particularly in dry climates where a single spark can ignite vegetation or nearby structures.

Homeowners should:

Follow all local laws and restrictions regarding fireworks.

Attend professional displays when possible.

Keep fireworks away from homes, vehicles and dry landscaping.

Have a water source readily available when using legal consumer fireworks.

5. Outdoor Electrical Hazards

Extension cords, decorative lighting, outdoor speakers and fans often receive extra use during summer gatherings. Damaged cords or overloaded outlets can create shock and fire hazards.

Homeowners should:

Inspect outdoor cords for wear and damage.

Use equipment rated for outdoor use.

Avoid overloading electrical outlets.

Keep electrical connections away from pools and water features.

"Most homeowners focus on making their gatherings enjoyable, but safety should be part of the preparation process," Anderson said. "Taking a few minutes to identify potential hazards before guests arrive can help prevent accidents and allow everyone to focus on enjoying the season."

For additional home safety resources and insurance information, visit the Mercury Resource Center.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance