The Top-Allergen-Safe Indian Sauce Brand Preparing to Take America by Storm

News provided by

MAA

31 Oct, 2023, 08:49 ET

MAA Is a Lactose-Free, Gluten-Free, Nut-Free, Vegan Line of Indian Sauces That Is as Clean and Healthy as It Is Delicious

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian cuisine, and especially the sauces that smother so many authentic Indian dishes, are a staple favorite of many Americans. However, those with dietary allergies, as well as food intolerances and sensitivities, must often be wary of Indian dishes. Often, both pre-packaged recipes and restaurant dishes contain rich creams, high concentrations of salt, unhealthy fats, meats, gluten, and nuts.

Harry "Guru" Khanna has spent decades in both the restaurant and pre-packaged food (specifically sauce) industries. In that time, he's seen the challenge that many people with sensitive stomachs and overly alert immune systems face.

"Indian food is delicious, but it can also be dangerous for your diet if you aren't careful," says Khanna. The sauce expert explains that one might order a curry or masala dish and have no way of knowing what allergens are present. This was one of the motivating factors that inspired him to launch his own sauce brand, MAA.

"Our sauces are made with natural, high-quality ingredients," Khanna explains, adding that these are low in fat, gluten-free, and dairy-free. Khanna's recipes also avoid numerous ingredients that are troublesome for many allergen and health-conscious diets. For instance, they are free of MSG, additives, preservatives, nuts, trans-fats, cholesterol, and sugar. They are also vegan, low in fat, and use extra virgin olive oil and Himalaya salt. Khanna includes a range of unique spices that include:

  • Cumin
  • Coriander
  • Black pepper
  • Red pepper
  • Garam Masala

While these spices are all common in Indian cooking, it is the way Khanna prepares them that makes them unique. All of the spices in MAA sauce are created using a cryogenic grinder (i.e., a grinder kept at sub-zero temperatures) to preserve taste and health properties. The presence of Garam Masala also enables Khanna to avoid the use of chemical preservatives.

"With our high-quality Indian sauces, you're in control of your health," Khanna declares. "Each recipe is unique and elegant. It provides you with authentic Indian cuisine right in your own kitchen — all without the need to worry about stirring up allergies or cheating on your diet in the process."

MAA is based out of Canada, and the brand is in the process of entering the United States. Its sauces will soon be available to allergy and health-conscious American consumers looking for a diet-friendly, allergen-safe, affordable, and convenient way to create restaurant-level Indian cuisine right in the comfort of their own kitchens.

About MAA

MAA was originally Guru Foods Indian Sauces in the US and continues to operate under the registered trademark GURU in Canada. The brand was launched in 2009 by Harry "Guru" Khanna. The Indian ex-restaurant owner created his own commercial sauce label to give a global audience access to his premium Indian sauces. These highly sought-after culinary condiments utilize cryogenic spices, extra virgin olive oil, and Himalayan salt and are vegan, low-fat, top allergen safe, and free of dairy, gluten, trans-fat, MSG, cholesterol, and additives. Learn more at gurusauces.com.

Harvinder Khanna
Guru Food Product LTD.
416 897 5389
[email protected] 

SOURCE MAA

