The Top Cooling Sheets for Hot Sleepers - with Unbeatable Deals from Double Stitch by Bedsure on Amazon Prime Day 2024

Double Stitch

Jul 16, 2024, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for the best deals (and better sleep). Experience the joy of savings, available only on July 16 and July 17. Explore the year's most awaited Double Stitch sale. Use this guide to discover your must-have bedding.

Only 48 Hours Left, Shop Now.

Down-To-Earth Luxury, Just For You
Over 20% OFF: Natural Cooling Cotton TENCEL™ Collection

Introducing the highlight of Double Stitch's lineup: the Cotton TENCEL™ Collection, honored as the 2024 Best Bedding by Good Housekeeping, and boasting over 9000 rave reviews. This collection features two exquisite weaves designed to suit every sleeper's preference:

  • Cotton TENCEL™ Sateen Sheet Set: Ultra-soft, silky smooth, offering divine comfort.
    Shop Now 
  • Cotton TENCEL™ Percale Duvet Cover Set: Airy, crisp, smooth, offering classic hotel-style comfort.
    Shop Now
    Both options are breathable and moisture-wicking, ideal for warmer months. They're also resistant to hair and easy to maintain, perfect for households with pets.

20% OFF:
White Duck Down 3-Chamber Pillow

  • Made in Canada
  • The finest RDS-certified American duck down & feather filling
  • 3-chamber construction, providing the ideal balance of softness and support
    Shop Now 

Cotton Scalloped Throw Pillow Cover

  • Textured slub cotton finish for delightful tactile & lasting durability
  • Scalloped edges inspired by waves lapping against the shores
  • A touch of coastal charm to any home decor
    Shop Now 

Unlock More Savings: Up to 40 Off 

Double Stitch by Bedsure
With over 40 years of experience in premium bedding, Double Stitch by Bedsure is committed to providing industry-leading quality and service. We aim to understand our customers' needs and deliver a luxurious sleeping experience to every home at an affordable price.

SOURCE Double Stitch

Leading Global Textile Experts Launch Premium Bedding Brand, Double Stitch

Bedsure, a leading name in home textiles backed by for 40 years of industry experience, is excited to announce the launch of Double Stitch, a premium ...
