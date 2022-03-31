The Top Data Integration & iPaaS Software Revealed for 2022

SoftwareReviews identified the best data integration and iPaaS software providers for 2022 based on verified survey data collected from real end users. These providers have received high scores on the organization's Data Quadrant.

Products are ranked by a composite satisfaction score (composite score or CS) that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Data Integration & iPaaS Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Workato, 9.0 CS, ranked high for providing an outstanding user experience.

ChainSys Smart Data Platform, 8.7 CS, was recognized for providing great customer support.

Jitterbit Harmony iPaaS, 8.6 CS, was recognized for creating business value for its users.

CloverDX, 8.6 CS, was appreciated by users for providing a clear product strategy and rate of improvement.

Cleo Integration Cloud, 8.6 CS, made users happy by making integration with email, phone, and live chat easier with self-service and social media.

Zapier, 8.5 CS, was praised for providing excellent real-time integration.

Talend Data Fabric, 8.5 CS, was recognized for being able to process batch integration smoothly.

