The Top DJI Deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019: List of DJI Mavic Air, Pro, Spark & Phantom Drone Savings Identified by Consumer Articles

Drone enthusiasts know that nothing beats the quality of DJI drones. The brand is a world leader in the drone industry, with best-selling models that include the Mavic Pro, Mavic Air and Spark. The Spark is a mini drone packed with DJI's signature technologies and is usually best for beginners. The Mavic Pro delivers the perfect aerial shot despite its compact size, while Mavic Air is a foldable, ultraportable drone that boasts high-end functionality and flight performance for unlimited exploration. Although discontinued, the DJI Phantom series remains a solid choice for beginners.

Will Walmart and Amazon make their Black Friday deals available for longer than a day? Black Friday and Cyber Monday always happen right after Thanksgiving. With this year's Thanksgiving falling on November 28th, holiday shoppers should mark November 29th and December 2nd as the dates for Black Friday and Cyber Monday respectively.

Amazon's Black Friday deals run longer than the five-day shopping period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Shoppers can expect Amazon to roll out deals from early November through to early December, with hourly sales released during Black Friday week itself. This year Walmart is also offering holiday sales early. From October 25th to the end of November, Walmart is advertising discounts on large ticket items in their kitchen, home, electronics and sporting goods departments as part of their early Black Friday deals. Walmart typically kicks off its online Black Friday sale on November 27th, the day before Thanksgiving. On the evening of Thanksgiving Day, November 28th, shoppers often enjoy in-store deals at thousands of Walmart stores nationwide.

Shoppers can expect to find Black Friday deals at all major retailers until Cyber Monday. Amazon further extends their holiday promotions for an additional week, calling it Cyber Monday Deals Week.

