The Top ERP Solutions for Streamlined Operations and Business Growth Identified in New 2024 Emotional Footprint Reports From Info-Tech Research Group

The recently published Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Emotional Footprint Midmarket and Enterprise reports from Info-Tech Research Group highlight the top ERP solutions for optimizing business operations and driving growth. The insights in the reports are based on user feedback on the research and advisory firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has published its annual Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Emotional Footprint reports for both the enterprise and midmarket categories, which highlight the top ERP providers for 2024. Based on user data from SoftwareReviews, a division of the global research and advisory firm and a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, the newly published reports identify nine ERP providers as champions of the year: five in the enterprise category and four in the midmarket category.

ERP systems allow for the seamless flow of information between functions like finance, HR, manufacturing, and logistics to improve coordination and eliminate data silos. This integration is crucial for real-time data analysis, facilitating better strategic planning and more informed decisions.

Info-Tech's Emotional Footprint reports measure high-level user sentiment. These reports aggregate emotional response ratings across 25 proactive questions, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and product.

Data from 1,963 end-user reviews on Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform was used to identify the top software providers for the 2024 ERP Emotional Footprint reports. The insights are published to support organizations that are considering solutions to streamline business growth strategies.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2024 Enterprise Resource Planning – Enterprise Champions are as follows:





The 2024 Enterprise Resource Planning – Midmarket Champions are as follows:

Sage Intacct, 95 NEF, ranked high for providing exceptional security protection.

Acumatica Cloud ERP, 81 NEF, ranked high for being performance-enhancing.

SAP S/4HANA, 89 NEF, ranked high for being reliable.

SAP Business One, 87 NEF, ranked high for being inspiring.

Analyst Insight:

"ERP systems are the backbone of modern business operations, providing seamless integration of data across departments for real-time insights and improved decision-making, and like any healthy backbone, it should be invisible to the users," says Robert Fayle, advisory practice lead at Info-Tech Research Group. "Don't get pulled in by the hype; focus on your business capabilities and select the ERP that will help drive or accelerate your organizational goals."

User assessments of software categories on Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm. SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

