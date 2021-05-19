The Top Home Flower Trends Surging in Popularity in 2021

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether entertaining guests, hosting family for dinner or just wanting to brighten up a home interior, flowers provide a vibrant focal point. After the devastation of 2020, Victorians continue to rally around their favourite local businesses offering flower delivery in Melbourne. One local supplier, Amazing Graze Flowers, has experienced a rise in certain home floral trends, including a nostalgic nod to trends made popular during the 1970s and 1980s.

Injecting life into the home, bold and bright jewel tones, similar to prevalent styles of the 1970s are increasingly popular, according to Amazing Graze Flowers. Giving the room an injection of personality, brightening the mood and home, arrangements of flowers in vibrant colours, like Chrysanthemums, roses, hydrangeas, snapdragons and celosias have been popular orders for flower delivery in Melbourne.

In contrast, pastels and minimal bunches of flowers have also surged in popularity this year, according to Amazing Graze Flowers. Providing a fresh, natural fragrance, bunches featuring neutral shades and subtle tones, such as soft pinks and creamy whites, are frequently being ordered in 2021.

Amazing Graze Flowers, source high quality, fresh flowers from local growers.

During 2020 and continuing in 2021, Amazing Graze Flowers noticed a shift towards more environmentally conscious flower buying decisions. Greenery and indoor plants continue to be a popular choice in the home, creating a lush and attractive ambience. Known for air-purifying qualities, bringing nature from the outside into the home in the form of different indoor plants, helped to create a more inviting space during the lockdown periods.

Sustainable dried flowers popular in the 1980s have also had a revival in 2021. Amazing Graze Flowers explains how layering various shapes help to create a stylish look, creating a visual feast for the eyes.

In 2021, flowers in the home are no longer seen as a luxury, but rather a necessity to bring joy, pleasure and boost wellbeing. No matter personal preferences, flowers are a great way to express one's personality and spread a little happiness either as a gift or treat for the home.

In 2021, flowers in the home are no longer seen as a luxury, but rather a necessity to bring joy, pleasure and boost wellbeing.

