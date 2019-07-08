NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Over the Top (OTT) Market: About this market



Over the top (OTT) services deliver content such as video, audio, text, and images from a third-party provider over the internet. This over the top (OTT) market analysis considers sales from content type including video, text and images, VoIP, and music streaming. Our analysis also considers the sales of over the top (OTT) in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the video segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing market for AVOD OTT services will play a significant role in the video segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global over the top (OTT) market report looks at factors such as the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices, mobile advertising driving revenue of audio/video streaming apps, and growing investment in communication network infrastructure in developing countries. However, concerns pertaining to audio/video piracy, difficulty in converting viewers to paid subscribers, and challenge of cross-border government regulation may hamper the growth of the over the top (OTT) industry over the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5793674/?utm_source=PRN



Global Over the Top (OTT) Market: Overview



Increasing penetration of mobile computing devices



The sales volume of mobile computing devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets are very high in developed countries such as the US. It creates growth opportunities for vendors that develop mobile applications. The growing adoption of these devices has resulted in an increased number of Internet users and their access to OTT content such as VOD, music streaming, and VoIP. This will boost the demand for OTT content and lead to the expansion of the global over the top (OTT) market at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.



Implementation of AI by OTT service providers



Existing and the new vendors are deploying advanced technologies such as AI to remain competitive in the market. The implementation of AI in over the top services helps them to improve customer experience by analyzing their video preferences and making suggestions. This will boost the application of AI in over the top services and have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global over the top (OTT) market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few major players, the global over the top (OTT) market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading over the top (OTT) manufacturers, that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., and The Walt Disney Co.



Also, the over the top (OTT) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5793674/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

