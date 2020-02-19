The Top Plant-based Food Stocks to Watch in New Year 2020

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the moment, 55% of Americans have added plant-based foods to their diets, according to Food Business News. Better, according to an NBC News report, market research firm "NPD found that 16 percent of Americans say they 'regularly' use plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy products, such as almond milk and meat substitutes. More unexpected, though, is that 89 percent of the people eating all of these tell NPD that they're not vegetarian or vegan — they just like variety in their diets." Fast food giants are jumping on the trend, as well, including McDonald's, Burger King, White Castle, Dunkin, and even Starbucks. It's all creating sizable opportunity for companies such as Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: BABY)(OTCQB: BABYF), Burcon NutraScience Corp. (TSX:BSU)(OTCQB:BUROF), Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), and Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: BABY)(OTCQB: BABYF) BREAKING NEWS: Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., a developer of novel plant based infant nutrition is pleased to announce that it has entered into a investment agreement with NewH2 Limited, a subsidiary of Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong Stock Exchange Company (HK:1112), pursuant to which NewH2 has agreed to an investment of C$5.75 million in the Company, as part of an aggregate private placement offering of up to C$8.0 million. Pursuant to the private placement the Company will issue up to 12,383,900 (the "Units") at a price of C$0.646 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and 0.25 share purchase warrants, with each whole warrant (a "Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.969 per share for a period of thirty months from the closing date. NewH2 has agreed to purchase 8,900,928 of the Units being offered which will represent approximately 11.15% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares assuming all Units are sold. On closing of the offering, NewH2 and the Company will enter into an investor rights agreement pursuant to which NewH2 will be granted certain rights to maintain its percentage holdings of common shares in the Company through participation in future financings, and the right to hold one board seat on the Company's board of directors. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 26, 2020, and is subject to obtaining stock exchange approval.

The company intends to use the proceeds of the offering to accelerate its anticipated launch in the United States scheduled for the second quarter of 2020, to enhance its toll manufacturing capabilities, to build its distribution relationship with H&H and expedite sales in the new territories, and to undertake additional marketing initiatives, as well as for general working capital. The Company is also pleased to announce a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Health and Happiness (H&H) Hong Kong Limited for the future distribution of non-dairy non-soy Baby formula and children nutrition drinks in the following markets: France, Hong Kong China (SAR), Cross-Border China, Australia, Italy, and Mainland China. The parties will work together in the coming months to formalize distribution agreements and develop business plans for the aforementioned markets.

"We are thrilled about this relationship, and about the strong alignment between Else Nutrition and the H&H group. The strategic alignment with such a reputable, global and premium, health and wellness brand-builder, coupled with the investment, provide growth potential for our brand globally. It marks a significant milestone in our mission to change the way we feed our babies and families for generations to come, using real, clean, plant-based alternatives," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. H&H Group CEO, Laetitia Garnier, said "H&H is very pleased to make this investment and is looking forward to a successful partnership with Else Nutrition. Our NewH2 innovation fund is working on some highly innovative ventures that align with emerging consumer trend. The plant based trend is undeniably growing globally, but there are too few products that can fulfil consumers needs while bringing the right nutrition. Else's revolutionary 100% plant-based non-soy infant formula is a unique proposition and partnering with Else a unique opportunity for us to join forces with a very experienced and forward thinking team, and to drive growth from an early stage with huge upside in a booming category."

Burcon NutraScience Corp. (TSX:BSU)(OTCQB:BUROF) just announced that it has qualified to trade its common shares in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market . Burcon now is quoted on the OTCQB under the symbol "BUROF". "We are pleased to now trade on the OTCQB®, and we believe that trading on the OTCQB® will provide additional liquidity and help us expand Burcon's investor presence in the United States," said Johann F. Tergesen, Burcon's president and chief executive officer, adding, "The trend towards eating nutritious and great-tasting plant-based meat and dairy alternatives with a favorable environmental footprint is strong among U.S. consumers and we anticipate U.S. investors share a similar excitement for this rapidly evolving industry."

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) will report results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 on Thursday, February 27, 2020 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 866-221-1171 from the U.S. and 270-215-9602 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Friday, March 13, 2020, by dialing 855-859-2056 from the U.S., or 404-537-3406 from international locations.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) just announced plant-based eating just got meatier – and more fun. From the longtime category leader MorningStar Farms®, Incogmeato™ by MorningStar Farms® is a delicious new line of next-generation plant-based protein that looks, cooks and tastes just like meat. Ahead of grilling season, Incogmeato™ is debuting its new, ready-to-cook plant-based Burger Patties, Original Bratwurst and Italian Sausage with complete protein. Masquerading as meat, Incogmeato™ tricks your taste buds with its meat-like experience and flavors from natural sources. Starting this March, people can find Incogmeato™ Burger Patties in the fresh meat case at retailers including select Kroger, Meijer, Albertsons, Safeway, Stater Bros., and Weis, Price Chopper and coming soon to foodservice nationwide. The Burger Patties, Original Bratwurst and Italian Sausage are made with non-GMO soy and have 100% plant-based protein making them a must-have when that meat craving strikes. Take it from a cow with a bowler hat, mustache and monocle, Incogmeato™ is the most ingenious way to eat more plant-based protein, help the planet or just try something new. It's no secret Americans are embracing eating less meat, and the new Incogmeato™ line from the plant-based category leader for more than 40 years delivers on the brand mission to make meatless eating more accessible for everyone.

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) just announced that Kevin M. McNamara , the lead independent director for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), has been given the additional role of vice chairman of the board. The appointment means McNamara, who has been a Tyson Foods board member since 2007, will take on additional duties and responsibilities to assist the chairman with board matters, support the executive team on company matters, and focus on key strategic initiatives. "The board's appointment of Kevin to vice chairman reflects its commitment to sound governance to sustain the future of our company," said Chairman John H. Tyson. "We look forward to his expanded participation in the company, especially as we collaborate with the board and executive management to implement our strategy for growth and leadership."

