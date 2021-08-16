The Top-Ranked Breast Cancer Research Organization Establishes World Breast Cancer Research Day on August 18

World Breast Cancer Research Day is an opportunity to amplify the importance of finding a cure for breast cancer. Breast cancer doesn't discriminate in who it claims regardless of age, race, sexual orientation, ethnicity, or gender — and at Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research, we are committed to finding a cure for everyone impacted by the disease. The 18th day of the 8th month of the year is indicative of the 1 in 8 women, and roughly 1 in 800 men who will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetimes. As an annual event, the goal of this Day of Giving will be to raise millions of dollars supporting breast cancer research and increase awareness outside the month of October.

Together, we will end breast cancer, but we need your support.

"Breast cancer advocacy and research is highlighted significantly in the month of October, but our fight against the disease needs to continue throughout the rest of the year. We decided to create a day that demonstrates our commitment to those who have battled and continue to battle breast cancer outside of October's Pinkwashing. It is my hope that World Breast Cancer Research Day will be a pivotal day in history that will allow us to achieve a breast cancer-free world!" says Dr. Susan Love, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer.

To end breast cancer once and for all, we must continue our groundbreaking research. On World Breast Cancer Research Day, we are asking everyone to support the top ranked breast cancer research organization in the US — Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research — and their ground-breaking innovative research to end breast cancer. Although based in the United States, the Foundation's research has global partners and is recognized for its impact on breast cancer around the world.

Together, we can eradicate breast cancer, but we need your support.

Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research challenges the status quo to end breast cancer and improve the lives of people impacted by it now through education and advocacy. The Foundation drives collaborative, cutting-edge research with nontraditional partners, brings to light the collateral damage of treatment and seeks ways to diminish it, and interprets science to empower patients. Fast, flexible, and project-based, the Foundation actively engages the public in scientific research to ensure that it produces accurate and meaningful results.

For more information please visit: DrSusanLoveResearch.org

Register or donate today by visiting WorldBreastCancerResearchDay.org

