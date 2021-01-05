The Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities Of 2020

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCLCO Real Estate Advisors released the results of their national survey of the top-selling master-planned communities for 2020. Read the full, detailed report at www.rclco.com/top-selling-master-planned-communities-2020

Every year since 1994, RCLCO has conducted a national survey identifying the top-selling MPCs through a rigorous search of high-performing communities in each state. In this update for 2020, RCLCO surveyed MPCs throughout the country to establish the updated rankings; these ranking of top communities are based on total new home contracts (net of cancellations) as reported by each individual community.

"This initiative exists not only as a way to commend the most successful communities in the country," said RCLCO Managing Director Gregg Logan, "but also as a tool for monitoring the overall health of the housing industry, locating markets with the most significant residential momentum, highlighting trends affecting communities large and small, and identifying development best practices from the MPCs that have pioneered their way into the top ranks. This initiative is especially important now as we consider the impacts of COVID-19 on MPCs and the 2021 outlook of the for-sale housing industry."

In Summary:

Home sales at the nation's 50 top-selling MPCs were up nearly 20% compared to last year (the list changes from year to year). Those tracked last year experienced average growth of approximately 40% this year!

The Houston -The Woodlands- Sugar Land, TX MSA ranks as the top-selling metropolitan statistical area with Eight MPCs and over 5,000 homes sold among the Top MPCs.

Key findings indicate that the COVID-19 pandemic influenced about 30% of buyers in their purchase of a home, but most cited it was not their primary motivation.

About RCLCO Real Estate Advisors

Since 1967, RCLCO has been the "first call" for real estate developers, investors, public institutions and non-real estate companies seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding property investment, planning, and development. RCLCO leverages quantitative analytics platforms and a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end business planning and implementation solutions at an entity, portfolio, or project level. RCLCO is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, and has offices in Los Angeles, CA, Orlando, FL, and Austin, TX. To learn more about RCLCO visit www.rclco.com.

