The top smart home devices you should be using

News provided by

Nationwide

06 Nov, 2023, 10:01 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart home adoption is predicted to increasei among U.S. households, but the latest Agency Forward survey from Nationwide shows that many homeowners are under-utilizing the devices that could save them from the worst damages. There are devices that go far beyond having a camera in your doorbell or being able to dim your light bulbs from your phone. The important devices can alert you to fires or water gushing from pipes when everyone is away, triggering you to react faster.

Most Overlooked: Homeowners are overlooking products that could provide the most preventative benefits, 91% do not have smart sensors that can monitor water leaks or flow, and 79% do not have a smart sensor to monitor for smoke/carbon monoxide. These are the devices that can save your home from the most major and costly damages.

"The most avoidable claims can be nonweather related water losses, with most issues coming from leaky pipes, bad fixtures, or water heater leaks. Devices that detect these issues early can help avoid major problems," said Sarah Jacobs, Nationwide's vice president of personal lines product development.

Why It Matters: The Insurance information Institute found the average loss cost for water damage or freezing is $12,514 and fire or lightning damage average loss is $83,519. Homeowners insurance will protect you from burdening these costs, but the time and disturbances associated with fixing these repairs will be felt by the homeowner.

The Big Picture: The most common smart home products owned by homeowners are video doorbells (34%), home security cameras (32%), and thermostats (30%)—with millennials leading the charge on ownership.

  • People with smart home devices feel 60% safer + protected, 57% have peace of mind, 54% feel their families are more protected.

  • The main reason for purchasing a smart home device is 44% feel it reduces anxiety, 35% feel there is a positive cost-benefit to owning this technology.

What they're saying: 78% of agents typically recommend that their customers purchase smart home products to manage risks to their home.

  • Agents top recommendations are: 56% smart sensors to monitor for smoke/carbon monoxide, 54% sensors that can shut off water in case of a leak, 54% smart locks. 

"Homeowners should connect with their insurance agents to understand the benefits and level of protection that smart home products can provide," added Jacobs.

Consider This: Many insurers are exploring how smart home devices can help homeowners better protect their homes. This includes offering devices or discounts in some locations. If these devices can enhance safety and mitigate risk, it's a potential win for everyone.

Learn More: View the full survey findings or watch a video about staying ahead of disasters with smart home monitoring.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities, mutual funds and ETFs; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow the firm on Facebook and X.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2023

i https://www.insiderintelligence.com/content/smart-lighting-security-drive-increase-smart-home-device-adoption

Contact:
Lyndsey Kleven  
(614) 249-0650
[email protected]

SOURCE Nationwide

Also from this source

Nearly Half of Investors Believe the 2024 Election Will Have a Bigger Impact on Portfolios Than Market Performance

Nearly Half of Investors Believe the 2024 Election Will Have a Bigger Impact on Portfolios Than Market Performance

As the political noise leading up to national elections in 2024 begins its long crescendo, many American investors are nervously considering...
Getting smarter: Nationwide and Resideo join forces to fortify and help protect homes

Getting smarter: Nationwide and Resideo join forces to fortify and help protect homes

Homeowners across the country are increasingly adopting smart home devices with hopes of protecting their homes and adding convenience. At the same...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.