The Top Wedding Flower Trends to Expect In 2022, According To the Experts

When it comes to floral trends for weddings in 2022, Amazing Graze Flowers says to expect statement bouquets and striking arrangements featuring brightly coloured flowers. Many brides are opting for bold colour palettes with hot pinks, purples, reds and oranges.

Amazing Graze Flowers says earthy neutral tones will also feature heavily in wedding floral trends this year. Think sunset shades, mauve, rust and amber tones. With most wedding venues designed in neutral colours, earthy tones will perfectly complement any style of wedding, from beachside to more rural settings.



Unsurprisingly, Amazing Graze Flowers says textured floral arrangements will also be a big wedding trend. Taking a cue from interior design trends, rattan, pampas and dried floral elements will be a popular choice in 2022. Larger than life floral arrangements are also expected to be a big feature in weddings this year. Amazing Graze Flowers says to expect full floral arches and big ceremony installs, especially for outdoor weddings.



Looking at buying trends from customers, Amazing Graze Flowers says sunflowers have been growing in popularity. Signifying happiness, sunflowers bring the sort of positivity everyone needs after two years of uncertainty. Amazing Graze Flowers says incorporating sunflowers into wedding florals will provide the pop of colour that sets the tone for the entire event.



