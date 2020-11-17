The topic of the article should be: 5G+, By All for All: Guangzhou will witness the 2020 World 5G Convention on November 26

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This article was written by the Organizing Committee of the World 5G Convention(reported by Science and Technology Daily):

On November 17th, 2020, the journalist learned from the press conference of The 2020 World 5G Convention held by the information office of People's Government of Guangdong Province that The 2020 World 5G Convention, co-hosted by the People's Government of Guangdong Province of the PRC, National Development and Reform Commission of the PRC, Ministry of Science and Technology of the PRC, and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC, will be held in Guangzhou from November 26 to 28. The theme of the Convention is "5G+ By All for All ".

The World 5G Convention is the world's first international event in the 5G field, and it was held in Beijing for the first time in 2019. The Convention gathered experts and scholars as well as business executives from all over the world to conduct in-depth discussions centering on the theme of "5G - Change the World, Create the Future". Here is the list of the participants of the opening ceremony: Cai Qi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee; Wang Yong, State Councilor; Wang Zhigang, Minister of Ministry of Science and Technology of the PRC; Miao Wei, former Minister of Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC; and Lin Nianxiu, Deputy Director of the National Development and Reform Commission of the PRC. It fully embodies the high attention the Party and state leaders pay to 5G development.

The 2020 World 5G Convention will be held in Guangzhou, where it will gather important and influential scientists in the global information and communication field, world-renowned 5G service providers, and 5G industry application providers to conduct exchanges and discussions on cutting-edge technologies, industry trends, and innovative applications in the 5G field. The Convention will fully reflect the traction of 5G in the world's new economic form and the importance of 5G in the new dual-cycle development pattern and highlight that 5G promotes the upgrading of traditional industries and a new "smartly benefited" digital life, ,demonstrating the role and value of 5G industry empowerment to the world.

5G application scenarios have sprung up like mushrooms

In the beginning of 2020, 5G had played a crucial role in the battle against COVID-19 and the process of "back to work and production". 5G was applied in remote education, remote medical services, pandemic control, remote work and smart transportation. 5G application scenarios have sprung up like mushrooms and gained explosive growth. People can already see how 5G benefits their daily life in general. The development of the deep integration between 5G and other sectors also further reveals its potential economic benefits and social benefits.

Statistics show that there are more than 690,000 5G base stations in China by the end of September 2020, making 5G available in almost every city in China. And the number of 5G terminals has exceeded 160 million. China Academy of Information and Communications Technology predicts that the cumulative investment in China's 5G network construction is potential to reach RMB 1.2 trillion by 2025. It will fuel the upstream and downstream industrial chain and application investment in various industries to exceed RMB 3.5 trillion.

As of May this year, China had put 484 5G applications into operation in real-life scenarios. In terms of industry segments, 5G has been first implemented in fields such as smart health care, news media, smart city, the Internet of Vehicles and the industrial Internet.

5G will benefit all humankind

While the 5G industry is booming in China, the unified global 5G standard has led the deep integration of the international 5G industrial chain. The development of the global mobile communications industry has already formed a pattern of "each having something of the other": Enterprises of equipment, terminals, chips and test instruments cooperate in order to achieve mutual benefit and to seek 5G development and innovation. They lead 5G technological progress through technological innovation, facilitate 5G technology maturity through expanding application and promote 5G information sharing through international cooperation. In addition, "deepening cooperation and opening up for win-win results" will always be the theme of the 5G industry.

In the Plenary Session of the 23rd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum President Xi Jinping called for joint efforts and win-win cooperation to face the world's profound changes unseen in a century. China is willing to share its latest research and development achievements including the 5G technology with the rest of the world. In addition, China's 5G development has always been guided by the principles of independent innovation, opening-up and cooperation. We also attach importance to discussion, joint construction and sharing of 5G development in the process.

China's 5G construction will bring revolutionary changes to domestic economic and social development as well as production and life. It will also open the door to the world and have demonstrative effect on the global mobile communications industry. China is ready to actively absorb global wisdom, cooperate with each other and make progress with concerted efforts.

The success of 5G stems from the joint efforts of the global industry. 5G will also benefit all humankind and empower our life and industry. According to the introduction released by the Organizing Committee of the World 5G Convention, the Convention will be held in a new click-and-mortar way, consisting of an opening ceremony, a main forum and summit forums.

The theme of the conference is "5G+, By All for All". The main forum is fully focused on this theme, and other ten forums have elaborated on "5G+, By All for All" from different perspectives. International guests and more than 60 overseas operation representatives will attend the forum. During the Convention, an exhibition with an area of about 12,000 square meters will be held from November 26 to 28.

5G will be promoted to empower the construction of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

In the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area issued by the Central Committee of the CPC and the State Council in February 2019, it is clearly stated that we should promote the new-generation information technologies and develop them into new pillar industries, and foster a number of major industrial projects in key areas such as new display technologies, new-generation communication technologies, 5G and mobile Internet.

As one of the organizers of the Convention, Guangdong province has been actively promoting the development of 5G industrial application. In 2019, Guangdong Province issued the Guangdong Provincial Action Plan for Accelerating the Development of 5G Industry (2019-2022), specifying the goal and direction for the development of 5G industry. As one of the first 5G pilot cities in China, Guangzhou attaches great importance to seizing the opportunity for the rapid development of 5G, accelerating the cultivation of new business types, new economies and new momenta, and creating new momentum led by science and technology, so as to provide important support for Guangzhou to realize the goal of "old city, new vitality".

The Convention will explore the new starting point, new directions and new opportunities of 5G combining the development trend of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and taking account of the commercial implementation process, promote the integration of 5G into all industries, and link all things to benefit the public, and empower the construction of the Greater Bay Area.

The registration channel for participating the 2020 World 5G Convention and the exhibition is now open. For details, please refer to the official website of the Convention www.w5gc.com.

