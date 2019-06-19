The Topps Company Inc. Hires Stephen Chriss As Vice President, Global Head Of Partnerships & Integrated Marketing

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Topps Company Inc., a leading creator of sports cards, entertainment and confectionery products, today announced the hiring of Stephen Chriss as Vice President, Global Head of Partnerships & Integrated Marketing. Stephen will oversee key partner relationships and manage marketing activation strategies across Topps.

"We are thrilled to have Stephen join the Topps team as he brings a wealth of experience connecting consumers to brands through creative and innovative marketing solutions," said Michael Brandstaedter, President and CEO of Topps. "Stephen's passion and expertise will further advance our partnerships and enhance our programming across the global organization."

For over 75 years, The Topps Company, Inc. has been the preeminent creator and brand marketer of physical and digital sports cards, entertainment cards and collectibles, and distinctive confectionery products.

"I am looking forward to working with the team to continue to put Topps' brands on even bigger stages and to drive consumer engagement with these iconic brands," said Stephen Chriss.

Stephen joins Topps from Pinnacle Foods, where he led a marketing activation team focused on driving market effectiveness and digital transformation. Prior to Pinnacle Foods, Stephen spent 18 years at Mondelēz International, serving in many roles and ultimately as the Head of North America Marketing Services, Activation and Strategic Partnerships. Earlier in his career, Stephen served as Director of Client Services at Contemporary Marketing, Inc., Manager, Operations at TBS for the 1994 Goodwill Games and Director of Sports Development for the NYC Sports Commission.

About Topps:

Founded in 1938, Topps' leading sports and entertainment products include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, Star Wars, WWE, UFC, Wacky Packages, Garbage Pail Kids, Mars Attacks and other trading cards, sticker album collections and collectibles. Topps' confectionery brands include Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop ® Pop, and Bazooka® bubble gum. Topps' digital trading card apps portfolio, which has been a hit with millions of fans around the world, currently includes Topps® BUNT®, Topps® NFL HUDDLE®, TOPPS® KICK®, Topps® Star Wars℠: Card Trader, Topps® WWE Slam®, Topps® NHL SKATE™, Topps UFC KNOCKOUT! and The Walking Dead: Card Trader and MARVEL Collect! by Topps. Topps was acquired by Michael Eisner's Tornante Company and Madison Dearborn Partners in October 2007. For additional information, visit Topps.com and Candymania.com .

