The Tour Guy Hires Rebekah Horowitz for Newly Created Position - Vice President of Operations

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tour Guy is proud to announce and welcome Rebekah Horowitz as the company's new Vice President of Operations beginning September 25, 2019. In her new role, Horowitz will be responsible for all operational aspects of the company pertaining to supply chain, human resources, and accounting, reporting directly to the company's CEO, Sean P. Finelli.

"We are very excited to create this new role at the company," said Sean P. Finelli, Chief Executive Officer at The Tour Guy. "As we look towards the future, we need a seasoned expert to optimize and strategize our next big moves. Rebekah is the woman to do the job."

"My passion is helping companies develop strong processes to achieve aggressive business goals. I am excited to help guide The Tour Guy into its next phase of global expansion," said Rebekah Horowitz.

Horowitz brings over 14 years of operations and consulting experience with an outstanding record of strategic organizational growth. Working across multiple verticals and teams, Horowitz adapts and optimizes processes, policies and procedures that result in higher retention, increased sales, and lower operating costs.

Originally from Klamath Falls, OR, she studied Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, MA, then earned her MBA in Marketing & Operations at the Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia, PA. She then held senior level positions at billion-dollar companies Johnson & Johnson and Driven Brands. Before joining The Tour Guy, Horowitz served as Principal at O and T Consulting, providing operations and strategic consulting services across health care, technology, consumer, and automotive industries.

ABOUT THE TOUR GUY

The Tour Guy is an emerging ecomm tour operator and parent to The Roman Guy and luxury travel planning firm Finelli & Shaw. After nearly a decade of producing, selling and operating tours in Italy, co-owners Sean P. Finelli and Brandon Shaw applied their tourism expertise to the e-commerce space. With a quarter million satisfied customers, The Tour Guy and company offers over 65 curated and tested experiences across Europe and continues to expand its services globally. Customers can book online or speak with an English-speaking travel expert, and expect one-of-a-kind experiences at beloved tourist destinations including access to areas restricted from the general public, after-hours and early morning entry, and skip the line privileges. The company's tour guides are English-speaking locals who know the rich history of their respective cities. With offices in Philadelphia, Rome, and Paris, The Tour Guy and company operates around the clock to ensure clients are well taken care of. For a full list of services, tours, and experiences please visit TheTourGuy.com.

