The Touring Immersive Art Installation Featuring Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel Announces Wedding Destination For All

Launching in Los Angeles, San Diego, and New York, couples will be given a once-in-a-lifetime chance to "visit" Italy's famous Sistine Chapel to exchange vows while enveloping their guests in an emotional and sensory experience that illuminates the peerless sculptor's mind.

"We have been so moved by the number of proposals and weddings we have already seen take place at our exhibitions across North America," states Producer and CEO of SEE Global Entertainment, Martin Biallas, "It is only right that the next step to take is to offer this unique and special opportunity to all couples, inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community who has faced an unfathomable number of challenges and setbacks around the right to marriage and civil union."

The widely popular exhibition that has taken America by storm will be giving one lucky couple a unique opportunity to host their wedding under Michelangelo's iconic frescoes for free. To enter to win, please visit sistinechapelexhibit.com, where additional details, terms, and conditions are provided. Sweepstakes start this Friday, October 8th, and the winner will be announced on November 1, 2021.

The exhibition showcases an innovative and unique interpretation of Michelangelo's timeless masterpiece from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, reproduced photographically and artfully displayed in its original size. With the opportunity to admire artwork up close, at their own pace, and with the ability to capture photographic memories of this iconic work, the exhibition offers accessibility to those who would not have been able to travel to Italy to see the iconic paintings.

With special expertise and care, the ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced in a truly unique way using licensed high-definition photos. Brought to life using a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings, visitors are given a chance to engage with the artwork in ways that were never before possible: seeing every detail, every brushstroke, and every color of the artist's 34 frescoes. Each image is accompanied by informative signage, and audio guides are available to rent for an even more in-depth experience.

Health, Safety & Covid-19 Update:

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition is true to size, hands-free, and perfect for our socially distant yet innovative world. We are committed to the safety of our guests and staff and will follow all mandates directed by the Douglas County Health Department and CDC recommendations. We recommend all individuals over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status, bring and wear a mask or appropriate face covering at all times when not actively eating or drinking. This exhibit is suitable for all audiences and relies on a spacious area where Michelangelo's masterpieces stretch floor-to-ceiling and closer than ever. In addition to timed ticketing to limit capacity and physical distancing guidelines provided by public health administrators, visitors are encouraged to wear a mask while inside the exhibit.

Guests may anticipate changes to concession procedures and varying mask requirements based on protocols determined by an event organizer or promoter.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is a licensed exhibition of SEE Global Entertainment, Inc., an LA-based exhibition production company that acquired the exclusive worldwide rights to the fresco reproductions from Bridgeman Images. For more information about Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition and purchase tickets in select markets nationwide, visit https://chapelsistine.com .

ABOUT SEE© GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT

The SEE© Family of Companies represents the finest in themed entertainment. Working with major Hollywood studios, record companies, sports franchises, and legendary individuals, SEE has become the one source for truly great, expansive entertainment. SEE is led by President Martin Biallas, a Hollywood veteran of 30 years. For more info, please visit www.seeglobalentertainment.com and www.martinbiallas.com.

ABOUT FEVER

Fever is the leading global entertainment discovery platform. Fever has revolutionized the world of entertainment since 2015, inspiring over 40 million people every month to discover the best experiences in their cities. Fever empowers event organizers to create amazing experiences, with successful examples such as the "Candlelight Concert Series" attended by over 1 million guests, the Los Angeles based "Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience," or the "Mad Hatter G&T Party" in multiple cities across the US. Through the use of its technology, Fever works alongside organizers, promoters, and brands to create unique and original experiences. Fever is currently present in more than 50 cities, with offices in London, New York, Hollywood, Paris, Madrid, and Barcelona.

SOURCE SEE Global Entertainment