The Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Invites You to Shop Small and Safe This Holiday Season

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone is invited to shop local this holiday season in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the following Saturdays: December 5, 12, and 19,, 2020, shoppers may receive a free gift with purchase, while supplies last, from participating retailers all located within the Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

"What better way to spread holiday cheer than by shopping local and supporting our local privately-owned businesses," said Mayor Chris Vincent. "Everything in Town is just a stroll away, our Christmas Tree and decorations are up, so come on out and enjoy the ocean breeze while you shop for those one-of-a-kind gifts."



Providing old time customer service and a variety of select items, the following local businesses are participating in the Town's Shop Small Saturdays initiative: Gold Coast Scuba, Digs-N-Gifts, Frame N Art By the Sea, Argenti Design Jewelers, Gug Underwater Photography, PJ Rossi Jewelers, Aleksandra's Treasure, Dolly's Designer Outlet, Glam, Sparkle & Glitz, Coast Boutique, Diamonds and Doggies. Many are offering special events, discounts, and are also taking orders online or via phone. In addition, any gift may be wrapped at the gift-wrapping station at Coast Boutique. Donations benefitting a local homeless cause will be accepted in lieu of a gift-wrapping fee.



To learn more about the Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea's Shop Small Saturdays initiative visit https://www.discoverlbts.com/business-directory/lbts-retailers/ and to view walking map of participating businesses visit https://www.discoverlbts.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/shop-small-lbts.pdf.

ABOUT THE TOWN OF LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea is a small seaside village with more than two miles of beautiful sandy beaches and an iconic pier that attracts annual visitors from around the world. With its low-rise downtown buildings and mid-century modern architecture, the Town exudes old-Florida charm while celebrating its present-day connection to the ocean. For more information visit www.discoverlbts.com.

CONTACT: Steve d'Oliveira, (954) 640-4209, [email protected]

SOURCE Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea

Related Links

http://www.discoverlbts.com

