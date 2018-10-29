The Townsend Hotel Receives Highly-Coveted Condé Nast Traveler 2018 Readers' Choice Award for Best of the Midwest

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Townsend Hotel, an award-winning, AAA Four-Diamond property, has just been presented with the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler 2018 Reader's Choice Award as one of the top hotels in the Midwest. The modern luxury property, which also offers the Forbes recommended Rugby Grille restaurant, was ranked number 11 in the Midwest and the number one hotel in Michigan.

"The Townsend Hotel is thrilled to once again be named a top hotel in the Midwest by Condé Nast Traveler's readers. The Townsend and Rugby Grille's top-notch accommodations are like nowhere else, and hospitality experts recognize the highest tier of quality amenities and world-class comfort we provide guests," said Steven Kalczynski, Managing Director of The Townsend Hotel. "We invite everyone to come experience the extraordinary."

Amidst robust competition, The Townsend Hotel remains the distinguished crown jewel of Southeast Michigan. Awards reinforce that travel connoisseurs view The Townsend Hotel as an unmatched luxurious experience that provides exceptional service to guests. Over the past thirty years, the happening hotel has continuously received recognition alongside the best travel spots in the world.

Nearly half a million Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted a recording-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how we travel today.

Additionally, the distinguished property recently received Wine Spectator's 2-Glass award for 2018. Wine Spectator is an international lifestyle magazine whose editors review more than 15,000 wines each year in blind tastings.

Rugby Grille's wine program has previous been a Wine Spectator's "Award of Excellence" winner, among other top accolades. In addition to the Rugby Grille, the property offers The Townsend Bakery.

The Townsend Hotel, grouped in a class with the world's best hotels, is also celebrating its 30th anniversary of being a stand out property. The unique, pet-friendly hotel is in a prime location, centered in the trendy Birmingham community, close to downtown Detroit. The Townsend Hotel was also named the 2017 Travel and Leisure "Best Hotel in Michigan."

ABOUT:

Opened in 1988, The Townsend Hotel is AAA Four-Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star boutique luxury property with 150 guestrooms, including nine penthouses and specialty suites. Across the years, The Townsend has been the proud recipient of a variety of travel and hospitality industry publication and traveler survey accolades, including Travel + Leisure's (T+L) Best Hotel in Michigan and T+L 500: The World's Best Hotels, as well as Condé Nast Traveler's Top 15 Hotels in the Midwest and the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence.

