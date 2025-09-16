The Toxic Avenger Brings Radioactive Realness Home; with Dates Announced for Digital and Physical Releases

The Critically Acclaimed, Fan-Favorite Action-Comedy, Which Garnered an 86% Rotten Tomatoes Score, is Now Available for Digital and Physical Pre-Order

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, has announced today that The Toxic Avenger will be available on digital EST/TVOD September 30, 2025, followed by a physical release on October 28, 2025.

The Toxic Avenger 4K UHD Double Feature

The Toxic Avenger comes home after an overwhelming critical reception which praised director Macon Blair's execution along with strong performances from the all-star cast – including Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon (Footloose, Hollow Man), Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings franchise), Jacob Tremblay (Room, Wonder), and Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Zola).

From Empire's "Charming," to The Wrap's "A cult sensation," critics have layered on praise for the Monster Hero. "There's a new era of heroes coming, and it belongs to the Toxic Avenger," said CBR . Screenrant called it "a great and hilarious film held up by a talented cast, intelligent writing, and beautiful cinematography," while MovieWeb anointed it "the summer's most entertaining superhero film."

The physical media includes DVD, Blu-ray (Collector's Edition), 4K + Blu-ray (Collector's Edition) which includes a limited edition lenticular O-Sleeve, Steelbook – 4K + Blu-ray (Collector's Edition), and an Amazon exclusive 4K UHD + Blu-ray Collector's Edition with bonus The Toxic Avenger (1984) original film on 4K UHD.

Special Features on the Collector's Edition skus include:

A Toxic Environment: Best of Behind-the-Scenes

Director Commentary with Macon Blair

Toxic Shock with Tiffany Shepis

40th Anniversary of The Toxic Avenger (1984)

In A Toxic Environment, fans can go behind the scenes with cast and crew interviews, prosthetics and effects setup and an extended look at the twisted world of The Toxic Avenger – journeying through American culture to learn the story of Toxie, the Jersey-born hero, alongside Super Tromette Tiffany Shepis, the dark angel of Troma.

The horror/comedy movie, written and directed by Blair (I Don't Feel At Home in This World Anymore, writer for Marvel Comics/Dark Horse Comics), is produced by Legendary Entertainment and distributed by Cineverse. Based on Troma Entertainment President and Co-founder Lloyd Kaufman's "THE TOXIC AVENGER" franchise.

When a downtrodden janitor, Winston Gooze (Dinklage), is exposed to a catastrophic toxic accident, he's transformed into a new kind of hero: The Toxic Avenger. Now, Toxie must rise from outcast to savior, taking on ruthless corporate overlords and corrupt forces who threaten his son, his friends, and his community. In a world where greed runs rampant… justice is best served radioactive.

THE TOXIC AVENGER UNRATED

Run Time: 102 minutes | Rating: Not Rated

Digital EST/TVOD Release Date: September 30, 2025

(MSRP: $24.99 HD/SD EST; $19.99 HD/SD iVOD)

Physical Release Date: October 28, 2025

WRITTEN AND DIRECTED BY : Macon Blair

BASED ON : Lloyd Kaufman's "THE TOXIC AVENGER"

PRODUCER : Legendary Entertainment

DISTRIBUTOR : Cineverse

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, and August 2025 release of The Toxic Avenger, additional upcoming titles include the theatrical franchise returns of Silent Night, Deadly Night (December 12, 2025) and Return to Silent Hill (January 23, 2026). Also on Cineverse's slate is Wolf Creek: Legacy and the company's first kids and family theatrical release, Air Bud Returns.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com .

