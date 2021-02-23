The Toy Book™ Releases Its 37th Annual BIG Book.

The Toy Book 's BIG Book is typically revealed at Toy Fair New York, the biggest toy trade show of the year, which was canceled for the first time in more than 75 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the loss of this valued industry event, the Toy Book has stepped up and filled the gap with hundreds of pages of essential content, including thousands of toys that would have been unveiled at the show.

This new issue comes on the heels of a year of tremendous growth for the toy industry — reaching $32.6 billion in annual toy sales for the first time in history, according to The NPD Group. The Toy Book's BIG Book addresses industry concerns and biting issues such as:

Will the U.S. toy industry be able to maintain record-breaking growth this year?

How are struggling toy retailers and manufacturers making a comeback?

Which trends will correlate into big toy sales in 2021?

How must toy retailers adapt to survive changes in consumer shopping habits?

What will be the "must-have" toys for retailers and consumers this year?

"We're thrilled to release this special issue to provide the toy industry with all the helpful and valuable information needed to prepare for the year ahead," says Maddie Michalik, editor-in-chief, the Toy Book. "As the industry anticipates the sales growth and momentum from 2020 to continue into this year, we are excited to provide the tools and guidance manufacturers and retailers need to continue that growth, or in some cases, to rebuild and recover."

The biggest issue of the year, The Toy Book's BIG Book includes interviews with several of the industry's top retailers and manufacturers, in-depth looks at the year ahead from top industry analysts, and an annual product showcase with more than 100 pages previewing thousands of new toys launching in 2021.

Stories and highlights from the Toy Book 's BIG Book include:

State of the Industry Q&A: Get an update from 35 industry leaders, manufacturers, and retailers as they weigh in on toy trends, challenges, industry shifts and more.

Trending in Toyland: Get a sneak peek at what kinds of toys will be flying off shelves as Marissa DiBartolo, editor-in-chief of the Toy Insider, gives early insight into the top toy trends to watch in 2021.

The COVID-19 Curveballs: Sean McGowan, managing director of Gateway Investor Relations, reviews the predictions he made in 2020 and what his vision of the industry looks like for the year ahead.

Toy Industry Shows Resilience in 2020: Juli Lennett, vice president and industry advisor for The NPD Group's U.S. toys division, dissects the factors behind the 16% sales spike in 2020, from the surge in online shopping to the explosive growth seen in some toy categories.

The Industry Pivots: Chris Byrne, "The Toy Guy" and industry veteran of more than 30 years, explores what the toy industry has done to innovate, adapt, and thrive amid the lack of trade shows worldwide.

2021 Toy Launches: Get a sneak peek at thousands of new toys coming to retail shelves throughout 2021 across all categories, including activities, construction, dolls, plush, games and puzzles, impulse, collectibles, infant, preschool, outdoor, active, vehicles, action figures, and more.

Visit toybook.com for more information and to take advantage of a limited-time offer for a free, two-year subscription to the Toy Book in print and the weekly Toy Report newsletter each week! Click here to subscribe.

