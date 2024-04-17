The Toy Insider Experts Deliver BIG Fun at Small Prices with Most Affordable 2024 Spring & Summer Gift Guide Ever

Top toys of the season put a refreshing spin on outdoor summer staples, beat travel and at-home boredom—all without breaking the bank

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Insider , the toy industry's most influential organization and a trusted go-to source for parents and gift-givers, launched its 2024 Spring & Summer Gift Guide online at thetoyinsider.com so families can gear up for endless summer fun with the hottest toys and entertainment. With more than 275 toys from more than 120 trusted, vetted toymakers, the guide has a vast selection of outdoor and active toys to enjoy the warmer weather; travel-friendly options that entertain on the go; educational toys to combat the summer slide; games and activities that foster bonding and creativity; and water toys to cool down in the summer heat.

The Toy Insider launched its 2024 Spring & Summer Gift Guide so families can gear up for endless summer fun with the hottest toys & entertainment. This year’s expert picks make this guide the most budget-friendly assortment yet: more than 80% of the guide is made up of toys that cost less than $50 and more than 170 products are less than $25

As shoppers continue to embrace a mindful approach to spending, this year's expert picks make this guide the most budget-friendly assortment yet: more than 80% of the guide is made up of toys that cost less than $50 and more than 170 products are less than $25 .

"Giving kids the best summer ever can feel overwhelming for parents at times, but toymakers are ready to help families have a ball, whether they're spending their free time out of town or at home," says Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief at The Toy Insider. "If there's one word to describe the toys in this year's Spring & Summer Gift Guide, it's value — both in their affordable price points and the boundless playtime kids will get out of them. As toy experts, we're all about helping families find the best of both worlds, ensuring kids are entertained all season long while parents — and their wallets — can kick back and relax."

Grouped by product category and intended age range, shoppers can find something for every type of kid, including avid Squishmallows collectors and superfans of kid-friendly franchises like Despicable Me, Pokémon, Stumble Guys and Disney.

OUTDOOR : Enjoy the fresh air and sunny skies with backyard-friendly products that get kids off their screens and playing outside.

Toy Insider Picks: Wubble X (NSI International), NERF Super Soaker Hydroburst Hose Blaster (WowWee)

TRAVEL : No matter how far kids are traveling, make their journey as fun as the destination with portable, lightweight and screen-free toys.

Toy Insider Picks: Pokémon Squishmallows Wave 4 (Jazwares), Star Wars Doorables Galaxy Peek (Just Play)

PHYSICAL & ACTIVE : Unleash kids' energy with bikes, scooters, outdoor games and sports toys that get kids off their feet and on the move.

Toy Insider Picks: NERF Minecraft Firebrand (Hasbro), Bunch O Balloons Reusable Water Balloons Six Pack (ZURU)

WATER : Have a splashing good time with over-the-top inflatables, water tables, blasters and pool toys.

Toy Insider Picks: Little Tikes Build & Splash Water Table (MGA Entertainment), SwimWays Splash Mat (Spin Master)

EDUCATIONAL : Keep kids' brains sharp and prevent the "summer slide" with toys that sneak in STEAM learning during playtime.

Toy Insider Picks: 4-in-1 Learning Hamburger (LeapFrog), Growing Greenhouse Color and Number Playset (Learning Resources)

ENTERTAINMENT : Immerse kids in the worlds of their favorite characters from shows, movies, video games and social media with these collectibles and playsets.

Toy Insider Picks: Despicable Me 4 Ultimate Fart Blaster (Moose Toys), Stumble Guys Articulated Action Figures 1-Pack Window Box (PMI Kids' World)

ARTS, CRAFTS & ACTIVITIES : Engage your creativity and pick up a new hobby or skill along the way with craft kits and activity sets.

Toy Insider Picks: Lite-Brite Mini Spring Edition (Basic Fun!), Sticker WOW! (Melissa & Doug)

GAMES : Spice up game nights with fun, refreshing and hysterical new titles that get families in on some friendly competition.

Toy Insider Picks: UNO Show 'Em No Mercy (Mattel), Koosh Slingshot (PlayMonster)

At thetoyinsider.com, parents and gift-givers can easily find the best toys and games for any kid using the interactive Perfect Present Wizard , plus compare prices across authorized retailers.

About The Toy Insider

The Toy Insider is the go-to source for information about toys, games and kids' entertainment. Its expert team publishes two seasonal gift guides yearly and reviews toys daily to find what's hot and trending. Visit thetoyinsider.com for reviews, toy news, giveaways and parenting tips. Follow them on Instagram , TikTok , X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Tran

LKPR, Inc.

[email protected]

973-885-0056 (mobile)

SOURCE The Toy Insider