The Trade Desk positioned as a Leader in 2023 SPARK Matrix for AdTech Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading AdTech Platform vendors.

The Trade Desk, with its comprehensive technology platform, received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

Middleton, Mass., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named The Trade Desk as a 2023 Leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global AdTech Platform market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Prakhar Bansal, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "The Trade Desk's AdTech platform offers a cloud-based Demand Side Platform (DSP) that enables advertisers to manage digital campaigns across various ad formats, including display, video, audio, native, and connected TV through various devices. The company is also invested in building a strong partner ecosystem through integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners, ensuring maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enabling custom development on the platform. AdTech platform continues to deliver value to its customers through its key technology differentiators including integration with connected media channels, marketplaces for premium inventory, identity resolution with Unified ID 2.0 (UID2), and other features to drive improvements in campaign performance". Prakhar added: "With its support for a broad range of use cases, ease of deployment and customer service excellence, The Trade Desk has retained its leadership position in the global AdTech market."

"At The Trade Desk, we are dedicated to providing our clients with innovation that enables them to achieve their advertising goals with greater precision and efficiency," said Gruia Pitigoi-Aron, Senior Vice President of Product, The Trade Desk. "Being recognized as the leader in the SPARK Matrix for AdTech Platforms and achieving top scores in both technology excellence and customer impact are testaments to the tireless efforts of our team. This recognition validates our commitment to delivering value to our clients, as well as providing the industry with solutions that drive measurable business results."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines AdTech Platform as a "set of software tools and technologies for planning, executing, automating, and managing digital advertisements across digital channels, including search, social, display, OTT, mobile, video, and others to optimize ad campaign performance. Ad Tech often includes a variety of analytics tools that enable publishers to increase their advertising revenue and advertisers to optimize ROI through effective campaigns towards reaching the target audience and gathering customer insights. An ad tech platform combines the entire advertising ecosystem that involves buying, selling, tracking, analyzing, and optimizing digital ads and campaign performance. The platform consists of several tools and technologies, including supply-side platforms, demand-side platforms, ad networks, and ad servers."

Additional Resources:

For more information about The Trade Desk visit here

For The Trade Desk's announcement visit here

Complimentary Download – SPARK Matrix: AdTech Platform, 2023: SPARK Matrix: AdTech Platform, 2023

About The Trade Desk

Backed by over a decade of innovation, The Trade Desk empowers marketers with the tools they need to achieve growth, reach new audiences, and prove their impact. For modern marketers, leveraging data is the key to brand growth. This is why more advertisers are prioritizing the value of the open internet. Unlike walled gardens, the open internet lets you use data to grow your audience across the widest range of websites, apps, podcasts, streaming TV platforms, and more – comparing performance openly and objectively.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts:

Melinda Zurich

VP, Communications

The Trade Desk

[email protected]

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Riya Mehar

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions