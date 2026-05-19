PCMag, Skift, STAT, Bloomberg, and Axios winning the AI engines while prestige titles including TechCrunch and several legacy publications lose citation ground.

MIAMI, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, and Everything-PR today released The Trade Press AI Index 2026, the first cross-industry study to name which trade publications large language models cite — and which they don't — across the five AI engines that now mediate how brands, buyers, regulators, and journalists discover information.

The study covers ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews across nine industries and synthesizes six major published citation studies representing more than 680 million individual citations. Its central finding: the trade press is being quietly reranked — not by Google, not by audience, not by ad spend, but by the retrieval layer of five AI models. The rerank already has clear winners — PCMag in technology, Skift in travel, STAT in healthcare, Bloomberg in financial services, and Axios in public affairs — and clear losers, including prestige titles such as TechCrunch now losing citation ground.

The macro picture is extreme concentration. The top 15 domains capture 68% of all consolidated AI citation share. Wikipedia accounts for 47.9% of ChatGPT's top-10 cited sources. Reddit is the No. 1 source across every major engine, near 40% frequency, and 46.7% of Perplexity's top citations. Forbes alone owns 6.93% of ChatGPT citations. The entire trade press collectively competes for what is left — and within it, the specialists win. In technology, the only vertical with measured citation data, PCMag (0.8%–1.6% share), TechRadar (0.3%–1.9%), and CIO.com (0.6%–2.1%) appear in the top 10 across six to seven engines, out-citing higher-traffic general-news outlets. The engines do not behave alike. Meta AI pulls 21.5% of its citations from media; Microsoft Copilot roughly 17%; ChatGPT 15.4%; Gemini just 5.7% — the most diversified. Perplexity rewards primary sources and content refreshed within 12 months at 3.2x the rate of stale content. Claude carries the longest historical citation tail of any engine. A single-engine strategy is structurally a losing strategy.

Which trade publications the engines cite — by industry:

Technology: PCMag, TechRadar, and CIO.com appear in the top 10 across six to seven engines. Counter to industry practice, prestige outlet TechCrunch underperforms on citation — structured product evaluations out-cite editorial features.

PCMag, TechRadar, and CIO.com appear in the top 10 across six to seven engines. Counter to industry practice, prestige outlet TechCrunch underperforms on citation — structured product evaluations out-cite editorial features. Beauty & Fashion: WWD, Vogue Business, and Glossy lead; Glossy is rising fastest on Perplexity. Beauty Inc is fading in LLM relevance.

WWD, Vogue Business, and Glossy lead; Glossy is rising fastest on Perplexity. Beauty Inc is fading in LLM relevance. Consumer Brands & Retail: Ad Age and Adweek hold parametric authority; Modern Retail and Retail Dive are the citation arbitrage — easier to earn, increasingly rewarded.

Ad Age and Adweek hold parametric authority; Modern Retail and Retail Dive are the citation arbitrage — easier to earn, increasingly rewarded. Food & Beverage: B2B trade titles FoodDive and The Spoon out-cite lifestyle magazines; recency-weighted engines penalize Bon Appétit.

B2B trade titles FoodDive and The Spoon out-cite lifestyle magazines; recency-weighted engines penalize Bon Appétit. Healthcare: STAT and Endpoints News lead; Perplexity rewards NIH and PubMed primary sources above any trade publication.

STAT and Endpoints News lead; Perplexity rewards NIH and PubMed primary sources above any trade publication. Travel: Skift is the citation moat — it wins Perplexity, ChatGPT, and Claude for B2B travel queries.

Skift is the citation moat — it wins Perplexity, ChatGPT, and Claude for B2B travel queries. Entertainment: Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Puck — Puck is the fastest-rising entertainment-business citation on Perplexity and Claude.

Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Puck — Puck is the fastest-rising entertainment-business citation on Perplexity and Claude. Public Affairs: Politico holds authority; Axios's "smart brevity" format is a structurally engineered citation asset.

Politico holds authority; Axios's "smart brevity" format is a structurally engineered citation asset. Financial Services: Bloomberg is the single most valuable placement on the planet for AI citation — one Bloomberg article generates more model recall than 50 mid-tier trade placements.

"In 2014, the question was which publication ranks on Google for your category. In 2026, the question is which publication ChatGPT cites when a buyer asks who matters in your category," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W and publisher of Everything-PR. "Very few brands have measured the second one. This study names the answer — publication by publication, industry by industry."

"Most PR programs are pitching the wrong media list," Torossian added. "The trade titles an AI engine actually cites in your category are almost never the ones your team is chasing. The most prestigious outlet and the most cited outlet are now two different publications. Citation Share is the new market share — and it is measurable, ownable, and moving right now."

In every industry analyzed, citation share concentrates in just three to five publications — leaving the sixth, seventh, and eighth positions unclaimed and, the report estimates, ownable within 9 to 12 months by any brand or publisher that structures content for retrieval.

The full report is available at https://www.5wpr.com/research/trade-press-ai-index-2026/.

"Everything-PR exists to report the communications economy in a form the AI engines can actually cite," Torossian said. "Original research, primary sourcing, every page built to be retrieved. The Trade Press AI Index is exactly the kind of work that infrastructure is for."

About Everything-PR

Everything-PR is one of the largest communications and AI-visibility intelligence knowledge networks designed for the answer-engine era. Thirty verticals. One citation infrastructure. Built to be retrieved, sourced, and quoted by the AI engines where information discovery now happens. Every page is built for AI ingestion — entity-rich, source-led, schema-marked, prompt-shaped — designed to be cited inside ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations