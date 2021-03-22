The Trail Groundbreaking Leads the Way for Walkable Communities

MIAMI, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige Companies broke ground this past Wednesday on The Trail, a new apartment community that will feature the first part of the Miami-Dade County's 5.6-mile long Ludlam Trail. Phase one of the master project will deliver 84 units on over 2 acres of land at the northwest corner of Southwest 12th Street and Southwest 70th Avenue, just south of Miami International Airport. Phase two, which incorporates a retail component and 200 additional units, will follow along in the coming months.

Alexander Ruiz, COO of Prestige Companies and Dennis Rodriguez, a partner at Prestige Companies

"We are excited to be part of this great transformation. The formerly dilapidated mobile home project will soon be a modern walking and biking community in one of the county's most transcendent projects" says Alexander Ruiz, COO of Prestige Companies. The Trail will be a multifamily, garden-style, workforce housing community with a mix of stylish 1 and 2-bedroom apartments. While the community will be fully compliant with parking, Prestige Companies believes the walkability and bike-ability will be a great appeal for a younger generation who prefers to spend less time in their car.

The Ludlam Trail is a new shared-use trail that will include safe, dedicated, direct pathways for walking, running, and cycling in order to encourage active lifestyles and enhance connectivity between schools, parks, transit stops, workplaces and shopping. "As one of our flagship developments, this project brings a great amount of energy and momentum to complement the Ludlam Trail's vision," comments Dennis Rodriguez, a partner at Prestige Companies. Ludlam Trail runs from SW 80th street up to NW 7th street and will connect with the Underline, a grand pedestrian pathway which will run 10 miles in total from Brickell to Dadeland.

