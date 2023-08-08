The Trail Mixes Market to grow by USD 11.18 billion from 2021 to 2026; The increasing demand for healthy and on-the-go snacks to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The trail mixes market is expected to increase by USD 11.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.72%, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Trail Mixes Market

Trail mixes market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The trail mix market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer trail mixes in the market are Creative Snacks Co., Eat This Much Inc., General Mills Inc., Green Light Foods Pvt Ltd, Happilo International Pvt. Ltd., Jerrys Nut House, Kellogg Co., Lehi Valley Trading Co., Mondelez International Inc., Mrs Trader Joes, NIRVAANIC LIFE FOODS Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., The JM Smucker Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tropical Foods and others.

Company Offerings -

Creative Snacks Co. - The company offers trail mixes under the product names compfire crunch, brain food, gourmet blend, heart smart, happy trails, and After-school.

General Mills Inc . - The company offers trail mixes under the product names Nature Valley trail mix chewy granola bars fruit and nut, and Chex Mix snack mix bulk traditional.

Jerrys Nut House - The company offers trail mixes under the product names Gorp, Nut house classic, Peanut Passion, Snackens, Sizzlin Sweet, crazy for Cranberries, and Cajun hot mix.

For details on the company and its offerings

Trail Mixes Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (Inorganic trail mixes and Organic trail mixes).

The trail mixes market share growth by the inorganic trail mixes segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is due to its various advantages, such as being light, easy to carry, easy store, and nutritious mix, and it is an affordable snack for outdoor consumption. Additionally, natural trail mixes, gluten-free trail mixes, vegan mixes, and others are different types of inorganic trail mixes available. Its demand is huge, especially among millennials and the working population. Thus, such factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global trail mix market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global trail mixes market.

North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key contributors to the trail mix markets in the region. Many consumers are using it as a supplement to other meals and as a snack on the go. As a result, the need for convenience in food, and changes in consumers' lifestyles, especially in terms of dietary habits, is increasing the sales of the products in the region. Hence, these above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Trail Mixes Market – Market Dynamics



Key Driver

The increasing demand for healthy and on-the-go snacks is a key factor driving market growth. There has been an increase in the number of consumers who prefer healthy snacks by about 49.38% over the past 10 years. The trail mix contains low-fat carbohydrates, calories, and a low glycemic index, which is helpful for weight loss. Mixtures can be adjusted by changing the ingredients according to the taste and needs of the consumer. Thus, such factors are expected to drive the trail mixes market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Hybrid snacks is one of the major trail mix market trends. Trail mix manufacturers have also embraced the concept of fusion snacks to meet the changing needs of people. They are combining two styles and a variety of snacks to create a new variation. Furthermore, consumers are looking for new flavors, tastes, and experiences. As a result, several brands, such as EPIC, Oberto, Tanka Bar, and Farmer's Pantry have introduced pre-mixed meat snacks. Hence, hybrid snacks are expected to drive the trail mixes market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Multiple product recalls are one of the significant challenges restricting market growth. The numerous product recalls by the companies are harming the reputation due to food contamination and defects in manufacturing and packaging. As a result, it can also lead to heavy losses for the player. For example, SunTree Snack Foods LLC announced that 11 of these products will be recalled in a press release These products include some forms of cashews and some types of trail mix. Hence, the multiple product recalls is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Trail Mixes Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the trail mixes market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the trail mixes market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the trail mixes market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of trail mixes market companies

Trail Mixes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Creative Snacks Co., Eat This Much Inc., General Mills Inc., Green Light Foods Pvt Ltd, Happilo International Pvt. Ltd., Jerrys Nut House, Kellogg Co., Lehi Valley Trading Co., Mondelez International Inc., Mrs Trader Joes, NIRVAANIC LIFE FOODS Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., The JM Smucker Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tropical Foods Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of companies included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Inorganic trail mixes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Inorganic trail mixes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Inorganic trail mixes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Inorganic trail mixes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Inorganic trail mixes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Organic trail mixes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Organic trail mixes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Organic trail mixes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Organic trail mixes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Organic trail mixes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Company Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Company landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Company Analysis

10.1 Companies covered

Exhibit 87: Companies covered

10.2 Market positioning of companies

Exhibit 88: Matrix on company position and classification

10.3 Creative Snacks Co.

Exhibit 89: Creative Snacks Co. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Creative Snacks Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Creative Snacks Co. - Key offerings

10.4 General Mills Inc .

. Exhibit 92: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 93: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 94: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 95: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

10.5 Happilo International Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Happilo International Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Happilo International Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Happilo International Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Jerrys Nut House

Exhibit 99: Jerrys Nut House - Overview



Exhibit 100: Jerrys Nut House - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Jerrys Nut House - Key offerings

10.7 Kellogg Co.

Exhibit 102: Kellogg Co. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Kellogg Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Kellogg Co. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Lehi Valley Trading Co.

Exhibit 107: Lehi Valley Trading Co. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Lehi Valley Trading Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Lehi Valley Trading Co. - Key offerings

10.9 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 110: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Premium Brands Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 115: Premium Brands Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Premium Brands Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Premium Brands Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Premium Brands Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 119: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 120: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Tropical Foods

Exhibit 123: Tropical Foods - Overview



Exhibit 124: Tropical Foods - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Tropical Foods - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

