NEW YORK, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05370330



The train lighting market was valued at USD 330.8 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 370.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.44% during the forecast period. The major driving factors are the government mandates on lighting applications and infrastructural development for rail projects. These projects will increase the rolling stock use and hence the lighting demand. However, the limited demand for the rolling stock and government interventions in major countries are identified as the key factors hindering the growth of train lighting market.



Main lights segment of the Train lighting market is estimated to show the fastest growth in terms of value

Main lights segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.The growth is due to the increase in the demand for rolling stock across the countries.



The main lights are mandated by the government to be installed in every rolling stock.

• By technology, LED lights are estimated to have the largest share in train lighting market



LED technology is projected to have the largest share during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.Railway associations around the globe are installing LED lights in trains because of its energy saving and environmental friendly benefits.



Also, the LEDs are profoundly used in rolling stock such as metros DMU, EMU, and light rail.With the increase in demand for rolling stock, the market for LED lights is also projected to increase.



The LEDs are also used in high-speed trains and the upcoming projects such as hyperloop as they are efficient in energy saving.



Asia Oceania and Europe to dominate the train lighting market

Asia Oceania and Europe are estimated to dominate the train lighting market during the forecast period.While Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest market, Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.



The Asia Oceania region comprises of emerging economies such as China and India along with developed nations such as Japan.The rail networks of China and India are among the biggest rail networks in the world.



Generally, passenger trains are the mainly used mode of transportation in India, China, and South Korea; whereas, high-speed rail and metro train are the most preferred modes of transportation in Japan. Owing to the increase in usage of different types of rolling stock the lighting requirement differs which has propelled the market growth in this region.



The market growth in Europe can be attributed to the availability of state-of-the-art technology, the presence of key OEMs, and increase in usage of high speed trains which will ultimately increase the application of train lights.



The study contains insights provided by various industry experts. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier-1 - 70%, Tier-2 - 20%, and Train Operators/OEMs - 10%

• By Designation: D level – 60%, C level - 25 % Other- 15%

• By Region: Asia Oceania – 35%, North America - 30%, Europe - 20%, and RoW – 15%



Note: Tier 1 companies are lighting manufacturers, while Tier 2 are processed material suppliers and raw material suppliers



Note: Others includes managers and R&D engineers



Note: The company tiers are based on the value chain; the revenue of the company has been not considered

The key companies profiled in the study are as Toshiba (Japan), General Electric (US), Hitachi (Japan), Koito (Japan), Federal-Mogul (US), Osram (Germany), Grupo Antolin (Spain), Dräxlmaier (Germany), and Teknoware (Finland).



Research Coverage

The train lighting market is segmented By Rolling Stock Type (Diesel Locomotive, DMU, Electric Locomotive, EMU, Metro, Light Rail/Trams/Monorail, Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon), By Position (Interior Train Lighting, Exterior Train Lighting), By Application (Cabin Lights, Door Lights, Emergency Lighting Systems, Reading Lights, Toilet Lights, Train Headlights, Train Indicator Lights, Train Led Spotlights, Train Main Lights, Marker Lights, Vestibule Lights, Other Train Lights), By Technology (Halogen, Xenon/HID, Fluorescent, LED), By Component (Alternator, Battery, Rectifier), By Region (Asia Oceania (China, India, Japan, South Korea), Europe (Germany, France, UK), North America (Canada, Mexico, US), RoW (Brazil, Russia).



Reasons to Buy the Report:



This report provides insights with reference to the following points:

• Market Size, by technology: The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecast up to 10 years (2025), by technology such as Halogen, Xenon/HID, Fluorescent, and LED. The market sizing for technology is covered for all key countries; whereas, application chapter is covered at regional level.

• The report offers lighting application required for rolling stock at regional level.

• The report also covers the market by technology required for each application used for different rolling stock at country level

• Market Development: The report provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets for train lighting across regions.

• Product Development/Innovation: The report gives detailed insights into R&D activities, upcoming technologies, and new product launches in the train lighting market.

• Market Diversification: The report offers detailed information about untapped markets, investments, new products, and recent developments in the train lighting market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05370330



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-train-lighting-market-was-valued-at-usd-3308-million-in-2017-and-is-projected-to-reach-usd-3708-million-by-2025-growing-at-a-cagr-of-144-300625220.html