The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase

Phase three includes a comprehensive redevelopment of the south mall adjacent to Bloomingdale's to create a luxury loop centered around the Grand Court and featuring a calming water installation, stunning sculpture and louvered ceilings. As a part of this redesign, the second level will be removed to make way for thirty-five foot soaring ceilings. In addition, a new grand arrival entrance located near the former entrance of The Cheesecake Factory will act as the central entryway, setting the stage for an unrivaled luxury shopping experience.

Barnes & Noble will relocate its store to the dining and entertainment district next to the new Cheesecake Factory and beneath the AMC ultra-lux theatre.

The redevelopment also includes a luxury lounge and concierge service providing personal shopping, package delivery, coat check and valet parking. Additionally, renovated and covered garages, a new state-of-the-art parking assist system and enhanced way-finding will add greater ease and convenience.

"Our loyal customer feels a special connection to The Shops at Riverside and we are excited that the center's enhancements will deliver both the convenience and experience she expects," said Tony Spring, Bloomingdale's Chairman & CEO. "Bloomingdale's planned renovation will also elevate our merchandise, service and overall environment to better appeal to today's omnichannel customer," Spring continued.

"We are very excited to complete this comprehensive project for one of the great shopping centers in our portfolio," said Michael E. McCarty, Chief Operating Officer of Simon's mall platform. "This is yet another example of Simon's ability to take already great retail real estate and enhance it for our customers' benefit."

"This is part of the redevelopment Hackensack has been building towards for years and it's very gratifying to see it coming to fruition," said Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse.

Simon has consistently been recognized for its sustainability efforts and this project is no different. The redevelopment will result in the reduction of both electric and water consumption. Additionally, hundreds of construction jobs will be created.

The completion of the first phase in the summer of 2017 resulted in the relocation of The Cheesecake Factory and the creation of a dining and entertainment district featuring an upscale cinema with a lounge and bar – AMC's first ultra-lux dine-in theatre concept.

The second phase was recently completed with luxury design features including new entryways, luxe soft seating, remodeled restrooms and repositioned vertical transportation. Additional cutting-edge improvements include a grand Bohemian crystal chandelier, lavish new floor tile and a new sculptural floating stair in the center court near Omega. These new additions have elevated both the interior and exterior of the property.

As part of the reconfiguration, The Shops at Riverside is also excited to welcome two great retailers – CH Carolina Herrera and Sephora - to further enhance the property's selection of world renowned brands. Sephora opened a 5,000 square foot storefront in the former Saks space on Level 1 on Friday, May 11th, while CH Carolina Herrera's new store space will open across from Louis Vuitton within the existing mall in August.

The general contractor on the phase three redevelopment at The Shops at Riverside is Whiting Turner.

About The Shops at Riverside

An expansive retail destination for luxury fashion, discovery and community, The Shops at Riverside is located only minutes from Manhattan in the affluent suburban area of Bergen County, New Jersey, and managed by Simon, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. A two-level, upscale regional shopping center, The Shops at Riverside is anchored by Bloomingdale's, Barnes & Noble and Pottery Barn and features a full-service day spa. Shoppers will experience an unrivaled collection of over 70 high-end and bridge specialty stores as well as "New Jersey's own Restaurant Row," with eight full-service restaurants. Additional Simon information is available at www.simon.com. Visit www.theshopsatriverside.com for the latest center news, activities, and retailer updates. The Shops at Riverside is on Facebook; check out www.facebook.com/ShopsatRiverside. Follow @RiversideShops on Twitter.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-transformation-of-the-shops-at-riverside-begins-exciting-third-phase-300652138.html

SOURCE Simon

Related Links

http://www.simon.com

