The Transformative Justice Coalition Opens Election Protection Command Center in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) opens a voter and election protection command center to monitor the nation's voting process during the 2022 mid-term election. The purpose of the Command Center is "to assist local organizations and voters in addressing voter intimidation, challengers, poll disruption, and investigate voting irregularities should the need arise,. We are also here to assist with debunking disinformation and misinformation." says TJC Board Chairman, Daryl Jones.

Founder of election protection and renowned voting rights expert and TJC Founder, Barbara Arnwine says, "voters can still ask questions about voter registration deadlines, mail-in ballots, or how to vote in-person during early voting or on Election Day by calling or texting 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) to speak with a trained Election Protection volunteer." Ms. Arnwine, notes that this year to help with any backlog, TJC is offering supplemental assistance at 833-TJC-VOTE (833-852-8683).

"TJC firmly believes having one's vote count is as important as increasing the number of people that vote. Voting means better representation, more funding to our communities and a better quality of life. If we work together as a community local, state, and national legislators must listen to our needs. Education, healthcare, immigration, infrastructure, the economy, our veterans, etc. are all affected by our vote, and are on the ballot," said TJC President Barbara R. Arnwine, Esq.

The Transformative Justice Coalition will remain on the ground in Milwaukee until every last vote is cast.

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

