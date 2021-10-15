The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) Hosts Historic Remembering Ahmaud Arbery - Week of Action

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) founded by Barbara Arnwine, Esq. and led by its Chairman, Daryl Jones, Esq., are expecting more than 100 people to show up and support the Arbery family when jury selection begins Monday in the trial of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Mrs. Mamie Till Mobley had an open-casket viewing of her 14 year old son's body and spent her lifetime seeking justice for Emmitt Till. She wanted them to know how deep racial hatred was harbored. It sparked the Civil Rights Movement. Similarly says Arnwine, "Ahmaud's lynching was also laid before the world to see, and it ignited a firestorm of calls for justice and renewed calls for anti-lynching federal legislation." We are coming to Georgia to let the Arbery family know they need not spend a lifetime seeking justice, Ahmaud did not die in vain, we will never forget and we are here for them," says TJC National Chairman, Daryl Jones.

What: REMEMBERING AHMAUD ARBERY THE BRUNSWICK PLAN: "AMERICAN JUSTICE ON TRIAL"

Who: Transformative Justice Coalition, Barbara Arnwine, Esq. and Daryl Jones, Esq, hosts

When: October 16-23, 2021

Where: Brunswick, Georgia

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

