The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) Hosts Remembering Ahmaud Arbery - Third Week of Action in Brunswick, Georgia

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) founded by Barbara Arnwine, Esq. and led by its Chairman, Daryl Jones, Esq., are expecting Activists from around America to show up and support the Arbery family when opening Statements and the trial of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery begins on November 3, 2021.

"Emmett Till's murder was committed by a violent vigilante group. Ahmaud Arbery's murder was committed by violent vigilante's," says TJC National Chairman, Daryl Jones. "Mrs. Mamie Till Mobley had an open-casket viewing of her 14 year old son's body and spent her lifetime seeking justice for her son. She wanted America to see how deep racial hatred was harbored. It sparked the Civil Rights Movement," Jones said. Similarly, says TJC Founder and President, Barbara Arnwine, "we have returned to Georgia seeking justice for Ahmaud and to let the Arbery family know Ahmaud did not die in vain, we will never forget this tragedy and we are here for them and will pursue justice for Ahmaud!" says Arnwine.

What: TJC THIRD WEEK OF ACTION

Who: Transformative Justice Coalition, Barbara Arnwine, Esq. and Daryl Jones, Esq, hosts

When: November 3-5, 2021

Where: Brunswick, Georgia

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

